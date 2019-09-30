Log in
Sino Haijing : Corporate communications of Ming Lam Holdings Limited

09/30/2019 | 12:18am EDT

Ming Lam Holdings Limited

銘 霖 控 股 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as Sino Haijing Holdings Limited 中國海景控股有限公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01106)

30 September 2019

Dear Shareholder

Corporate communications of Ming Lam Holdings Limited (the "Company")

We are pleased to enclose the following corporate communications (the "Corporate Communications") of the Company for your attention:

  • Interim Report 2019

Shareholders who have selected to receive either the English or the Chinese version of the Corporate Communications may request a copy in the other language by completing and returning the enclosed Request for Change Form to the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (the "Registrar"), by post using the mailing label provided. Furthermore, you are entitled at any time to change your choice of the means of receipt (either in printed form or via the Company's website) and/or language(s) (either English only or Chinese only or both languages) of Corporate Communications by notice in writing to the Registrar at the above address or by sending an email to the Registrar at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Such request can also be sent to us by completing and returning the enclosed Request for Change Form to the Registrar.

Shareholders should receive both English and Chinese versions of the above Corporate Communications since both languages are bound together into one document.

The Corporate Communications in both English and Chinese are available on the Company's website at www.1106hk.comin an accessible format and have been submitted to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for publication on the HKEX news website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact us by calling the Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

MING LAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

Li Zhenzhen

Executive Director

Encl.

Disclaimer

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 04:17:02 UTC
