Sino Haijing : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL

09/13/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MING LAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

銘 霖 控 股 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as Sino Haijing Holdings Limited 中國海景控股有限公司） (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01106)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED

DISPOSAL

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Ming Lam Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 13 March 2019 regarding the share purchase agreement dated 13 March 2019 (the "SPA") entered into between the Company and the buyer setting out the preliminary understanding in relation to the Proposed Disposal. Pursuant to the SPA, the Company intends to dispose and the buyer intends to acquire part of the issued share capital in the Target Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Given that additional time is required for the buyer to the SPA to prepare the Due Diligence and to consult with the local authority regarding the business plan, the parties have entered into an supplemental agreement on 13 September 2019 (the "Supplemental SPA"), pursuant to which the parties have mutually agreed to extend the long stop date to 31 March 2020 (or such later date as agreed by both parties).

Save for the extension of the long stop date of the Proposed Disposal as disclosed above, all other terms and conditions of the SPA remain unchanged and shall continue in full force and effect.

- 1 -

GENERAL

Shareholders and other investors of the Company should note that the Proposed Disposal may or may not proceed and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ming Lam Holdings Limited

Li Zhenzhen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of Ms. Li Zhenzhen, Mr. Lam Wai Hung, Mr. Wang Xin, Mr. Wei Liyi and Mr. Chui Kwong Kau as executive Directors; Mr. Lee Tao Wai, Mr. Lam Hoi Lun and Ms. Lee Yin Ting as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement is published on the HKEx news website at http://www.hkexnews.hk and on the website of the Company at www.1106hk.com.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:46:00 UTC
Latest news "Companies"

