Sino Haijing : Notification of publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's website

Ming Lam Holdings Limited

銘 霖 控 股 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as Sino Haijing Holdings Limited 中國海景控股有限公司)

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01106)

30 September 2019

Dear Shareholder

Notification of publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the following corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of Ming Lam Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese versions, is now available on the Company's website at http://www.1106hk.com (the "Company Website"):

Interim Report 2019

The Corporate Communication can be found under the Investor Centre section of the Company Website and can be viewed by clicking the date 30 September 2019 under the Financial Documents section for the Interim Report 2019.

If you have any difficulty for any reason in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication posted on the Company Website, we will promptly send the printed form of the Corporate Communication to you free of charge upon receipt of your request. Furthermore, you are entitled at any time to change your choice of the means of receipt (either in printed form or via the Company Website) and/or language(s) (either English only or Chinese only or both languages) of Corporate Communication by notice in writing to the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (the "Registrar") or by sending an email to the Registrar at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Such request can also be sent to us by completing and returning the enclosed Request for Change Form to the Registrar at the above address.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact us by calling the Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Ming Lam Holdings Limited

Li Zhenzhen

Executive Director

Encl.