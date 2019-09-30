Log in
Sino Haijing : Request for Change Form

09/30/2019 | 12:23am EDT

Request for Change Form

To: Ming Lam Holdings Limited (the "Company") c/o Tricor Tengis Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

Part A - In case the shareholder has selected to receive Corporate Communications (Note 2) either in English or Chinese only and request to receive another printed language version of such Corporate Communications referred to in the letter to shareholder dated 30 September 2019; OR

In case the shareholder has selected to receive Corporate Communications via the Company's website (the "Company Website") and request to receive printed copy of such Corporate Communications referred to in the notification of publication of Corporate Communications dated 30 September 2019

(Please tick ONLY ONE box)

To request for the printed English version of the current Corporate Communications.

To request for the printed Chinese version of the Corporate Communications.

To request for both printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications.

Part B - In case the shareholder would like to change his/her/their choice of the means of receipt and/or language(s) of all future Corporate Communications

(Please tick ONLY ONE box)

  1. To receive all future Corporate Communications via the Company Website and the notification of publication of Corporate Communications (the "Notification") through my/our email address. (Note 3)

(ii) To receive all future Corporate Communications via the Company Website and the Notification in printed form. (iii) To receive the printed English version (Note 4) of all future Corporate Communications.

(iv) To receive the printed Chinese version (Note 4) of all future Corporate Communications.

(v) To receive both the printed English and Chinese versions (Note 4) of all future Corporate Communications.

Signature(Note 5):

Date:

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

Registered

(in block letters)

Address:

(in block English)

Email Address

Contact Phone

(Note 3):

Number:

Notes:

  1. Please complete your choice of the means of receipt and/or language(s) of Corporate Communications and all your details clearly.
  2. Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of shareholders of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, half-year report, quarterly report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
  3. Please provide your email address if you wish to receive the Notification via email. If no email address is provided, a printed copy of the Notification will be sent to you by post when Corporate Communications(s) is/are posted on the Company Website.
  4. The Company will send the selected language version(s) of the Corporate Communication(s) to you unless and until you notify the Company that you wish to receive such Corporate Communication(s) in the other (or both) language(s) or to change your choice of the means of receipt of Corporate Communications.
  5. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holdings should sign this Request for Change Form in order for it to be valid.
  6. You are entitled at any time to change your choice of the means of receipt (either in printed form or via the Company Website) and/or language(s) (either English only or Chinese only or both languages) of Corporate Communications by notice in writing to the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by sending an email to the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
  7. This Request for Change Form with no box ticked, with more than one box ticked under Part B, or otherwise incorrectly completed will be voided at the discretion of the Company.

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to return the

Request for Change Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing in Hong Kong

當閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄，閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Tengis Limited

卓佳登捷時有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼 : 37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 04:22:03 UTC
