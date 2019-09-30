Sino Haijing : Request for Change Form

Request for Change Form

To: Ming Lam Holdings Limited (the "Company") c/o Tricor Tengis Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

Part A - In case the shareholder has selected to receive Corporate Communications (Note 2) either in English or Chinese only and request to receive another printed language version of such Corporate Communications referred to in the letter to shareholder dated 30 September 2019; OR

In case the shareholder has selected to receive Corporate Communications via the Company's website (the "Company Website") and request to receive printed copy of such Corporate Communications referred to in the notification of publication of Corporate Communications dated 30 September 2019

(Please tick ONLY ONE box)

To request for the printed English version of the current Corporate Communications.

To request for the printed Chinese version of the Corporate Communications.

To request for both printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications.

Part B - In case the shareholder would like to change his/her/their choice of the means of receipt and/or language(s) of all future Corporate Communications

(Please tick ONLY ONE box)

To receive all future Corporate Communications via the Company Website and the notification of publication of Corporate Communications (the "Notification") through my/our email address . (Note 3)

(ii) To receive all future Corporate Communications via the Company Website and the Notification in printed form. (iii) To receive the printed English version (Note 4) of all future Corporate Communications.

(iv) To receive the printed Chinese version (Note 4) of all future Corporate Communications.

(v) To receive both the printed English and Chinese versions (Note 4) of all future Corporate Communications.

Signature(Note 5): Date: Name: (English) (Chinese) Registered (in block letters) Address: (in block English) Email Address Contact Phone (Note 3): Number:

Notes: