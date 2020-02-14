Log in
Sino Harbour : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDINGS BY A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

02/14/2020 | 04:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINO HARBOUR HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

漢港控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1663)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

This is a voluntary announcement made by Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited (the "Company") to inform its shareholders and potential investors in relation to the increase in shareholding by the Company's

substantial shareholder, Mr. Wong Lam Ping ("Mr. Wong"). Mr. Wong is the husband of Ms. Chan Heung

Ling and is the father of Mr. Wong Lui, the non-executive director and executive director of the Company, respectively.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was informed by Mr. Wong that, he has acquired an

aggregate of 994,000 ordinary shares of the Company in the open market at an average price of approximately HK$0.156 per share on 14 February 2020.

Shareholders and investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited

SHI Feng

Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 14 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, including three executive Directors, namely Mr. SHI Feng (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. WONG Lui and Ms. GAO Lan; one non-executive Director, namely Ms. CHAN Heung Ling (Chairlady); and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. XIE Gang, Mr. LEE Man To and Mr. HE Dingding.

Disclaimer

Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 09:58:03 UTC
