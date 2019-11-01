Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sino Oil and Gas  : FURTHER POSTPONEMENT OF COMPLETION DATE FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 702)

FURTHER POSTPONEMENT OF COMPLETION DATE

FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 19 June 2019, 19 July 2019, 20 August 2019, 21 August 2019, 6 September 2019, 20 September 2019 and 11 October 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the subscription of new shares under general mandate. Definitions and terms used in this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 11 October 2019, the Company and the Subscriber agreed in writing to postpone the Completion Date to on or before 1 November 2019. On 1 November 2019, the Company and the Subscriber agreed in writing to further postpone the Completion Date to on or before 29 November 2019 (or such other date as the parties thereto the Subscription Agreement may agree in writing) since additional time is required for the Subscriber to arrange funding for completion of the Subscription. Save and except for the aforesaid further postponement of the Completion Date, all other terms of the Subscription Agreement remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited

Dai Xiaobing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely, Dr. Dai Xiaobing, Mr. King Hap Lee and Mr. Wan Tze Fan Terence; three Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chen Hua, Mr. Huang Shaowu and Ms. Chai Lin, and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Professor Wong Lung Tak Patrick, Dr. Wang Yanbin and Dr. Dang Weihua.

Disclaimer

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:15aAKASOL AG : Adjustment of the forecast for 2019
EQ
06:13aSOPHOS : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
06:13aCOATS : Director Declaration
PU
06:13aACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - accesso Technology Group plc
PU
06:13aCHINA SILVER : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
06:13aCOMMON SPLENDOR INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INDUSTRY GROU : Supplemental announcement in relation to capital contribution in and acquisition of 100% equity interest in fengshuo bio medical tech and 51% equity interest in guangdong kelv bio medical tech company limited and capital contribution to obtain 28% equity interest in fengyuan huake bio tech
PU
06:13aGOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI : 01/11/2019 monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended 31 october 2019
PU
06:13aASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Substantial Unitholder
PU
06:13aNEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Strategic Transaction to Sell Assisted Living/Memory Care Portfolio
BU
06:13aFORTINET : Latest Security Processor Accelerates the Industry's Best-Selling Next-Generation Firewall
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
2NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Net profit of DKK 10.0 billion earned during a period of continuing challe..
5FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group