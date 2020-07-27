Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sinochem International : Unveils Six Sustainability Policies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinochem International (600500.SH) released six sustainability policies today, to improve management rules and governance mechanisms for the company's sustainable development system.

The six sustainability policies, which are based on the company's vision and mission, policies, management scope, and specific initiatives, tend to cover health, environment, and safety (HSE), energy management and climate change, water stewardship, labor and human rights, anti-corruption, and anti-monopoly.

These policies reflect Sinochem International's position and code of conduct on key sustainability issues in a bid to better respond to the concerns of stakeholders, and demonstrate the company's determination and capabilities to further strengthen ESG governance and promote sustainable development.

Since the beginning of this year, Sinochem International has continued to improve the management of its sustainability system. It has set up the Sustainable Development Committee under the Board of Directors and improved information disclosure.

Furthermore, the company also focused on external benchmarking and internal research to form an annual action plan to assess and bolster sustainability initiatives, improve the corporate governance structure, and strive to build responsible competitiveness that matches the company's sustainability vision.

For the details of Sinochem International's six sustainability policies, please visit its official website www.sinochemintl.com

About Sinochem International

Sinochem International Corporation is a China-based international listed enterprise (stock code: 600500.SH) with core competitiveness in agrochemicals, intermediates, new materials, polymer additives, and natural rubber. It provides products and services to over 100 countries and regions. With a corporate vision of "Fine Chemistry, Green Life", Sinochem International is committed to establishing a world-class innovative fine chemicals enterprise.

http://www.sinochemintl.com/

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinochem-international-unveils-six-sustainability-policies-301100745.html

SOURCE Sinochem International


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:48aANA : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, July 29
AQ
12:46aFORBO : Media release on the 2020 half-year report
PU
12:45aGold hits record, gets more precious as dollar loses value
RE
12:36aHOYA : Notification of Issuance of Share Subscription Rights (Stock Options) to Directors of HOYA CORPORATION
PU
12:36aHOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Jun.30,2020
PU
12:36aHOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Jun.30,2020
PU
12:36aWIPRO : Selects Google Cloud to Advance its Digital Transformation Strategy
PR
12:35aRio Tinto reports new gold find at Western Australia mine
RE
12:31aLDRA : Celebrates 10 Years in South East Asia
BU
12:28aNEC : JTB tie-up to put teleworkers into hotels vacant during pandemic
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group