Sinofortune Financial : Announcements and Notices

SINOFORTUNE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 08123)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Sinofortune Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 4/F., Allied Kajima Building, 138 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 21 September 2018 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments the following resolution which will be proposed as ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT:

(a) the conditional subscription agreement dated 6 July 2018 (the "Subscription Agreement"), a copy of which has been produced to the meeting and marked "A" and initialed by the chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification, and entered into between the Company as issuer and Mr.

Wang Jiawei (the "Subscriber") as subscriber in relation to the subscription of 1,450,000,000 new ordinary shares (subject to automatic adjustment as a result of any corporate action taken by the Company including but not limited to any sub-division, consolidation, etc. of the Shares) (each a "Subscription Share") of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company at the subscription price of HK$0.0600 per Subscription Share (subject to automatic adjustment as a result of any corporate action taken by the Company including but not limited to any sub-division, consolidation, etc. of the Shares) and the transactions contemplated thereunder, be and are hereby confirmed, approved and ratified;

(b) subject to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent of the Subscription Agreement, any one director (each a "Director") of the Company be and is hereby authorized to exercise all the powers of the Company and to take all steps as might in his/her opinion be desirable or necessary in connection with the Subscription Agreement to, including and without limitation, execute, deliver and perform the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and allot and issue the Subscription Shares in favour of the Subscriber in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement;

(c) the board (the "Board") of Directors of the Company be and is hereby granted with a specific mandate to allot and issue the Subscription Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement; and

(d) any Director be and is hereby authorised to do such acts and things, to sign and execute all such further documents and to take such steps as he/she may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the Subscription Agreement or any transactions contemplated thereunder and all other matters incidental thereto or in connection therewith, and to agree to and make such variations, amendments or waivers of any of the matters relating thereto or in connection therewith."

By Order of the Board

Sinofortune Financial Holdings Limited

Lai Yuk Mui

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 September 2018

Registered Office: Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681,

Grand Cayman KY1-1111,

Cayman Islands

Notes:

1.

Head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong:

16th Floor, CMA Building,

No. 64-66 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong

Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not to be a shareholder of the Company.

2. In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the extraordinary general meeting (or any adjournment thereof).

3. Completion and delivery of a form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the extraordinary general meeting and in such event, the instrument appoint a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

4. Where there are joint holders of any shares, any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy in respect of such shares as if he/she was solely entitled hereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the extraordinary general meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company.

5. A form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting is attached herewith.

6. Any voting at the extraordinary general meeting shall be taken by poll.

7. The form of proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Wang Jiawei and Ms. Lai Yuk Mui being executive Directors; Mr. Liu Runtong and Mr. James Beeland Rogers Jr. being non-executive Directors; and Professor Zhang Benzheng, Mr. Li Jianxing and Professor Chen Shu Wen being independent non-executive Directors.

