Sinofortune Financial : Announcements and Notices

華 億 金 控 集 團 有 限 公 司

SINOFORTUNE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 08123)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to (i) the announcements of Sinofortune Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") dated 6 July 2018 and 12 October 2018 (the "Announcements") and the circular of the Company dated 3 September 2018 (the "Circular") relating to the connected transactions involving subscription of new Shares under Specific Mandate (the "Subscription"); and (ii) the annual report of the Company dated 18 March 2019 (the "Annual Report") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Relevant Period"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements, the Circular and the Annual Report (as the case may be).

It was disclosed in the Announcements and the Circular that the net proceeds from the Subscription of approximately HK$86,350,000 was intended to be utilized as follows (i) 40%, approximately HK$34,540,000 for development and expansion of the existing Motor Vehicle Business of the Group; (ii) 50%, approximately HK$43,175,000 for investments including potential acquisitions of business related to the Motor Vehicle Business of the Group; and (iii) 10%, the remaining balance of approximately HK$8,635,000 for general working capital of the Group.