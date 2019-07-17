Log in
Sinofortune Financial : Date of Board Meeting

07/17/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

華 億 金 控 集 團 有 限 公 司

SINOFORTUNE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 08123)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sinofortune Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 16th Floor, CMA Building, No. 64-66 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on 7 August 2019 (Wednesday) at 3:30 p.m. for the following purposes:

  1. To consider and approve the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and to approve the draft announcement of the interim results to be published on the GEM website and the Company's website;
  2. To consider the payment of an interim dividend, if any;
  3. To consider the closure of register of members, if necessary; and
  4. To transact any other business.

By Order of the Board

Sinofortune Financial Holdings Limited

Wang Jiawei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Wang Jiawei and Ms. Lai Yuk Mui, the non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Runtong and Mr. James Beeland Rogers Jr. and the independent non-executive directors are Professor Zhang Benzheng, Mr. Li Jianxing and Professor Chen Shu Wen.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the website of GEM of the Stock Exchange at http://www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website at http://www.sinofortune.hk.

Disclaimer

Sinofortune Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:44:03 UTC
