Sinofortune Financial : Proxy Forms

SINOFORTUNE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 08123)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD AT 10:00 A.M. ON FRIDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2018

(OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

I/We, (1) of being the registered holder(s) ofordinary share(s) (2) of HK$0.01 eachin the capital of Sinofortune Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT (3)

of or failing him/her, the chairman of the meeting, as my/our proxy to vote and act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") (or any adjournment thereof), to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 21 September 2018, at 4/F., Allied Kajima Building, 138 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the ordinary resolution set out in the notice dated 3 September 2018 convening the EGM (the "Notice") and at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the ordinary resolution as indicated below (4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTION# FOR (4) AGAINST (4) 1. To confirm, approve and ratify the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including but not limited to the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares.

#

Please refer to the Notice for the full text of the resolution.

Signature(s) (5)

Date

2018

Notes:

1. Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.

2. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all Shares registered in your name(s).

3. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the EGM as your proxy, please delete the words "the chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name and address of the person appointed as your proxy in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

4. IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for a resolution set out above, please tick the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against a resolution, please tick the box marked "Against". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she/it thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her/its discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.

5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.

6. Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her/it and vote on his/her/its behalf. A proxy need not to be a shareholder of the Company.

7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power of authority, must be delivered at the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the EGM or the adjournment thereof (as the case may be).

8. In the case of joint registered holders of any Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he/she/it was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint registered holders be present at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present being the most senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered holders and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders stand on the branch register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding.

9. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the EGM in person to represent you.

10. Completion and return of this form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM if you so wish and in such event, this form shall be deemed to be revoked.

11. Any voting at the EGM shall be taken by poll.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/ or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Hong Kong Registrars Limited at the above address.