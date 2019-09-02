Sinomax : MAJOR TRANSACTION – (I)ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY; AND (II) SALE AND LEASEBACK OF PROPERTY

Pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement, at the Sale Completion, Sinomax East (as tenant) and the Purchaser (as landlord) shall execute the New Lease, to lease the Property for a term of ten (10) years commencing on the Completion Date.

IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Since the underlying subject of the Agreements is the Property, the Transaction is regarded as one transaction involving both the Acquisition and the Sale and Leaseback. Pursuant to Rule 14.24 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange will apply the percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) to both the Acquisition and the Sale and Leaseback and the Transaction will be classified by reference to the larger of the Acquisition or the Sale and Leaseback. As (i) one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisition are more than 25% but less than 100%; and (ii) one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Sale and Leaseback are more than 25% but less than 75%, the Transaction constitutes a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, none of the Shareholders and their respective associates has any material interest in the Agreements and the Transaction. As such, no Shareholder would be required to abstain from voting on the resolution in respect of the Agreements and the Transaction if the Company were to convene a general meeting for the approval of the Agreements and the Transaction. As at the date of this announcement, Sinomax Enterprises is the controlling Shareholder of the Company and beneficially holds 1,275,906,000 Shares, representing approximately 72.91% of the entire issued share capital of the Company. Written approval of the Agreements and the Transaction has been obtained from Sinomax Enterprises. Pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, such written approval may be accepted in lieu of holding a general meeting of the Company, and accordingly, no general meeting of the Company will be convened for the purpose of approving the Agreements and the Transaction.

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

A circular containing, among other things, further details in relation to the Agreements and the Transaction, the valuation report of the Property and other information required under the Listing Rules is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 23 September 2019.