Sinomax : MAJOR TRANSACTION – (I)ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY; AND (II) SALE AND LEASEBACK OF PROPERTY
09/02/2019 | 07:10am EDT
Sinomax Group Limited
盛 諾 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1418)
ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY; AND
SALE AND LEASEBACK OF PROPERTY
THE ACQUISITION
On 30 August 2019 (after trading hours), Sinomax East (as purchaser), an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Letter Agreement with 800 Broadway (as vendor), in the exercise of the Purchase Option under the Existing Lease Agreement between Sinomax East (as tenant) and 800 Broadway (as landlord), to acquire the Property at the Acquisition Consideration of US$20,804,461 (equivalent to approximately HK$163,315,019) subject to the terms and conditions therein.
THE SALE AND LEASEBACK
On 30 August 2019 (after trading hours), Sinomax East (as vendor), the Purchaser (as purchaser) and the Company (as guarantor) entered into the Purchase and Sale Agreement, pursuant to which Sinomax East agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to acquire the Property at the Sale Consideration of US$33,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$259,050,000), subject to the Acquisition Completion and the terms and conditions therein.
Pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement, at the Sale Completion, Sinomax East (as tenant) and the Purchaser (as landlord) shall execute the New Lease, to lease the Property for a term of ten (10) years commencing on the Completion Date.
IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES
Since the underlying subject of the Agreements is the Property, the Transaction is regarded as one transaction involving both the Acquisition and the Sale and Leaseback. Pursuant to Rule 14.24 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange will apply the percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) to both the Acquisition and the Sale and Leaseback and the Transaction will be classified by reference to the larger of the Acquisition or the Sale and Leaseback. As (i) one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisition are more than 25% but less than 100%; and (ii) one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Sale and Leaseback are more than 25% but less than 75%, the Transaction constitutes a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, none of the Shareholders and their respective associates has any material interest in the Agreements and the Transaction. As such, no Shareholder would be required to abstain from voting on the resolution in respect of the Agreements and the Transaction if the Company were to convene a general meeting for the approval of the Agreements and the Transaction. As at the date of this announcement, Sinomax Enterprises is the controlling Shareholder of the Company and beneficially holds 1,275,906,000 Shares, representing approximately 72.91% of the entire issued share capital of the Company. Written approval of the Agreements and the Transaction has been obtained from Sinomax Enterprises. Pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, such written approval may be accepted in lieu of holding a general meeting of the Company, and accordingly, no general meeting of the Company will be convened for the purpose of approving the Agreements and the Transaction.
DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR
A circular containing, among other things, further details in relation to the Agreements and the Transaction, the valuation report of the Property and other information required under the Listing Rules is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 23 September 2019.
THE ACQUISITION
THE LETTER AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Letter Agreement are summarised below:-
Date
|
:
|
30 August 2019 (after trading hours)
|
Parties
|
:
|
(i)
|
Sinomax East, as purchaser; and
|
|
|
(ii)
|
800 Broadway, as vendor
To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, 800 Broadway and its ultimate beneficial owner are Independent Third Parties.
Property to be acquired
The Property to be acquired by Sinomax East from 800 Broadway is located at 1740 JP Hennessy Drive, LaVergne, TN 37086, the U.S. with approximately 505,000 sq. ft.. The Property is currently leased by 800 Broadway (as landlord) to Sinomax East (as tenant) under the Existing Lease Agreement.
The Company has appointed an independent qualified valuer to prepare a valuation report of the Property which will be contained in the circular to be despatched to the Shareholders.
Pursuant to the Letter Agreement and subject to the terms contained therein, 800 Broadway shall convey the Property to Sinomax East by way of a special warranty deed on the Completion Date.
Acquisition Consideration
The Acquisition Consideration is US$20,804,461 (equivalent to approximately HK$163,315,019), which shall be paid by Sinomax East in cash at the Acquisition Completion.
The Acquisition Consideration was calculated in accordance with the terms of the Purchase Option as set out under the Existing Lease Agreement, which was determined after arm's length negotiations between Sinomax East (as tenant) and 800 Broadway (as landlord) with reference to, among other things, (i) the then prevailing market conditions at the time when the Existing Lease Agreement was entered into; and (ii) the location of the Property and the market price of comparable properties in the proximity at the time when the Existing Lease Agreement was entered into.
It is expected that the Acquisition Consideration will be financed solely by the Closing Funds to be received by Sinomax East at the Sale Completion, or, in the event that the Sale Completion does not take place simultaneously or at all, by internal resources of the Group and/or bank borrowings to the extent where available.
Acquisition Completion
Subject to the terms of the Letter Agreement, the Acquisition Completion shall take place on the Completion Date.
THE SALE AND LEASEBACK
On 30 August 2019 (after trading hours), Sinomax East (as vendor), the Purchaser (as purchaser) and the Company (as guarantor) entered into the Purchase and Sale Agreement, pursuant to which (i) Sinomax East agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to acquire the Property at the Sale Consideration of US$33,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$259,050,000), subject to the Acquisition Completion and the terms and conditions therein; and (ii) at the Sale Completion, Sinomax East (as tenant) and the Purchaser (as landlord) shall execute the New Lease to lease the Property for a term of ten (10) years commencing on the Completion Date.
THE PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement are summarised below:-
Date
|
:
|
30 August 2019 (after trading hours)
|
Parties
|
:
|
(i)
|
Sinomax East, as vendor;
|
|
|
(ii)
|
the Purchaser, as purchaser; and
|
|
|
(iii)
|
the Company, as guarantor
To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, the Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owner are Independent Third Parties.
The Company agreed to guarantee the performance by Sinomax East of its obligations under the Purchase and Sale Agreement subject to the terms and conditions therein.
Property to be sold
The Property to be sold by Sinomax East to the Purchaser is located at 1740 JP Hennessy Drive, LaVergne, TN 37086, the U.S. with approximately 505,000 sq. ft..
Pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement and subject to the terms contained therein and the Acquisition Completion, Sinomax East shall convey the Property to the Purchaser by way of a special warranty deed at the Sale Completion.
Sale Consideration
The Sale Consideration is US$33,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$259,050,000), which shall be payable by the Purchaser to Sinomax East in the following manner:
-
the deposit in the sum of US$660,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$5,181,000) (together with any interest thereon) shall be deposited in escrow by the Purchaser as earnest money with the Escrow Agent within two (2) business days after full execution and delivery of the Purchase and Sale Agreement by the Purchaser and Sinomax East; and
