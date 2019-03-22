Sinopac Financial : Holdings Announces Significant Board Resolutions (1) Dividend Distribution of 2018 (2) 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

(Mar. 22, 2019)
Significant board resolutions from the board meeting of SinoPac Holdings held today.
Dividend Distribution of 2018
Cash dividends of Common Stock: NT$7,168,390,412 (NT$0.636 per share)
2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Agenda Items
Date: June 14th, 2019
-
Business Operations Reports and Financial Statements for year 2018
-
Audit Committee's Review Report on Financial Statements for year 2018
-
Distribution of compensation for employees and directors for year 2018
-
Proposal for 2018 earnings distribution
-
Amendment to the Company's Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
