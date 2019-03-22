Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sinopac Financial : Holdings Announces Significant Board Resolutions (1) Dividend Distribution of 2018 (2) 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 08:45am EDT

(Mar. 22, 2019)

Significant board resolutions from the board meeting of SinoPac Holdings held today.

Dividend Distribution of 2018

Cash dividends of Common Stock: NT$7,168,390,412 (NT$0.636 per share)

2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Agenda Items

Date: June 14th, 2019

  1. Business Operations Reports and Financial Statements for year 2018
  2. Audit Committee's Review Report on Financial Statements for year 2018
  3. Distribution of compensation for employees and directors for year 2018
  4. Proposal for 2018 earnings distribution
  5. Amendment to the Company's Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aSKYMIND : Secures $11.5 Million in Series A Funding to Bring AI to the Enterprise
BU
09:01a203 WEB PUBL : Mytaste Group closes the acquisition of assets from Netpixel Media AS and Captana AS in Norway
AQ
09:01aNEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces March 2019 Distribution
AQ
09:01aHEXAGON : Invitation to presentation of Hexagon's Interim Report on 7 May
AQ
09:01aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotia Global Asset Management announces March 2019 cash distributions for Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios
AQ
09:01aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Doug Guzman of RBC to speak at National Bank Financial's 17th annual Canadian Financial Services Conference
AQ
09:01aMIRASOL RESOURCES : Termination of the Option Agreements for La Curva and Claudia Projects
AQ
09:01aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for March 2019
AQ
09:01aNAVIS : N4 TOS Selected to Enhance Terminal Operations & Support Customer-First Approach at North Carolina Ports
BU
09:01aHYATT HOTELS : Announces Centric Brand Growth in the U.S. with New Hotels Planned for Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee and Austin, Texas
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : shares dive on potential Alcatel-Lucent compliance issues
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
4BARCLAYS : Deutsche Bank CEO paid $8 million, top managers get first bonuses in four years
5APPLE : APPLE : New York Times CEO warns publishers ahead of Apple news launch

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.