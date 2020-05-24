Sinopac Financial : Holdings Announces the Ex-dividend Record Date

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors: 2020/05/22

2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend: Ex-dividend

3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:

(1)Cash dividends of Common Stock: NT$7,889,737,875(NT$0.7 per share)

(2)Cash dividends of Preferred Stock A: NT$1,044,000

4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date: 2020/06/11

5.Last date before book closure: 2020/06/12

6.Book closure starting date: 2020/06/13

7.Book closure ending date: 2020/06/17

8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date: 2020/06/17

9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The payment date of cash dividends will be on 2020/07/16.