Sinopac Financial : Holdings Announces the Ex-dividend Record Date

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors: 2020/05/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend: Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
(1)Cash dividends of Common Stock: NT$7,889,737,875(NT$0.7 per share)
(2)Cash dividends of Preferred Stock A: NT$1,044,000
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date: 2020/06/11
5.Last date before book closure: 2020/06/12
6.Book closure starting date: 2020/06/13
7.Book closure ending date: 2020/06/17
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date: 2020/06/17
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The payment date of cash dividends will be on 2020/07/16.
