Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sinopac Financial : Holdings Announces the Ex-dividend Record Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 09:42pm EDT

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors: 2020/05/22

2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend: Ex-dividend

3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:

(1)Cash dividends of Common Stock: NT$7,889,737,875(NT$0.7 per share)

(2)Cash dividends of Preferred Stock A: NT$1,044,000

4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date: 2020/06/11

5.Last date before book closure: 2020/06/12

6.Book closure starting date: 2020/06/13

7.Book closure ending date: 2020/06/17

8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date: 2020/06/17

9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The payment date of cash dividends will be on 2020/07/16.

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 01:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aVEIDEKKE ASA : To build wind farm for Stena Renewable
AQ
01:01aGLASTON OYJ : President and CEO Arto Metsänen to retire from the company on 1 January 2021 and steps down as CEO on 1 June 2020, Sasu Koivumäki appointed acting CEO
AQ
01:01aADEVINTA : ADE) - Share buyback - buybacks completed
AQ
12:59aOslo børs - status companies on special observation
AQ
12:53aMESOBLAST : 3 Articles on RYONCIL GvHD Trial Results Published in BBMT
PU
12:33aARRICANO REAL ESTATE : The mayor of Kyiv - Vitalii Klitschko confirmed the expected opening date of Kyiv shopping malls
PU
12:31aCARMAT : Announces the First Implantation of Its Total Artificial Heart in Denmark
BU
12:16aRising 'private' exports build case for push
PU
12:16aCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : CEO's General Meeting Address to Shareholders
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXIATA GROUP : Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports
2SHARP CORPORATION : Japan?s Uniqlo to make masks using underwear fabric
3Trade declines, but resources exports remain strong (Media Release)
4EMAS OFFSHORE LIMITED : OSLO BØRS - STATUS COMPANIES ON SPECIAL OBSERVATION
5MORGAN STANLEY : MORGAN STANLEY : rates ECX as Equal-weight
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group