Sinopac Financial : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

SPH 1H19 Net Income +36.3% YoY; BSP Robust Deposits and Loans Growth and Net Fee Income +20% YoY

【2019.08.08】SinoPac Holdings (SPH) posted 2Q19 net revenues of NT$8.91 billion (-9.0% QoQ, +10.4% YoY) and 2Q19 net income of NT$2.73 billion (-27.3% QoQ, +28.8% YoY), driving the 1H19 net revenues to NT$18.69 billion (+15.4% YoY) and 1H19 net income to NT$6.49 billion (+36.3% YoY). SPH 1H19 earnings per share reached NT$0.58, with an annualized return on equity (ROE) of 9.18% and a book value per share of NT$12.69.

SPH 1H19 net revenues reached NT$18.69 billion (+15.4% YoY), of which NT$7.72 billion (-0.8% YoY) was from net interest income, NT$5.58 billion (+2.2% YoY) was from net fee income, and NT$5.40 billion (+82.3% YoY) was from other revenues. Net interest income and net fee income stayed flat YoY, while other revenues showed a significant growth thanks to dovish central bank policies worldwide that favored our subsidiaries' trading profits and valuation. Other than that, the funding swap business also booked profits to drive revenue growth. Together with properly managed operating expenses, SPH 1H19 net income improved significantly by +36.3% YoY.

Bank SinoPac (BSP) 1H19 net revenues were NT$14.41 billion (+17.7% YoY), and 1H19 net income reached NT$5.60 billion (+17.2% YoY). 1H19 net interest income of NT$7.20 billion (-1.4% YoY) slid slightly. BSP 1H19 net fee income of NT$3.46 billion (+19.9% YoY) was mainly stimulated by wealth management and corporate loan-related fees, which grew by +17.2% YoY and +77.8% YoY, respectively. 1H19 other net revenues of NT$3.75 billion (+81.8% YoY) was mainly driven by funding swap profits and bond valuation gains. 2Q19 deposits and loans continued the growth momentum. By the end of 2Q19, total deposits stood at NT$1.35 trillion (+5.5% QoQ, +18.4% YoY), and total loans reached NT$1.04 trillion (+3.6% QoQ, +15.8% YoY). BSP asset quality remained healthy, with an NPL ratio of 0.23% (-0bp QoQ, -5bps YoY) and an NPL coverage ratio of 588%. 2Q19 BSP consolidated BIS ratio was 13.55% with a Tier 1 ratio of 11.68%.

SinoPac Securities (SPS) reported 1H19 net revenues of NT$3.71 billion (+9.4% YoY) and 1H19 net income of NT$808 million (+264.2% YoY). SPS showed outstanding performance in the first half mainly because of trading and valuation gains and well-controlled operating expenses. Moreover, thanks to improved average daily trading volume, 2Q19 brokerage fee income and sub-brokerage fee income both increased, leading net fee income to reach NT$1.15 billion (+14.9% QoQ).

SPH initiated the Corporate Governance Inspection and Improvement Project in 2017. Following a complete review by PwC in 2017, SPH became more dedicated to upgrading the quality of information disclosure and launched a series of actions to strengthen corporate governance, including corporate governance and sustainable development, operation management, compliance, risk management, internal audit, and functionalization of audit, compliance, and risk management. Actions carried out include putting in place four guidelines, establishing the Ethical Corporate Management Committee and the Sustainable Development Committee, creating the roadmap to sustainability, forming regulations for whistleblowing, establishing regulations governing the evaluation of the board's performance, establishing human rights policies, and pushing for company-wide signing of the Statement of Ethical Conduct. In 2019, the first evaluation of the board's performance has been completed. Going forward, BSP will apply for the adoption of risk-based internal audit approach with the Financial Supervisory Commission.

SPH was recognized by project consultants, credit rating agencies, government agencies, and ESG rating agencies for showing improvements in corporate governance. Since 2018, SPH has been named a constituent of the FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index, Taiwan High Compensation 100 Index, TWSE Corporate Governance 100 Index, and TWSE RA Employment Creation 99 Index. SPH will continue enhancing ESG performance and strive to earn recognition.