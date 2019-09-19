Log in
Sinopec Oilfield Service : Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary General Meeting for 2019

09/19/2019 | 04:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this documents, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this documents.

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

(a joint stock limited company established in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 1033)

Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary General Meeting for 2019

To: Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation (the "Company")

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2H (as shown in the register of member) shares

of RMB1.00 each in the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/We intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the first extraordinary general meeting for 2019 of the Company to be held at Meeting Room 6, the Third Floor of Kun Tai Royal Hotel B12 Chaowai Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on Wednesday, 6 November 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

Signature

Date this

day of

2019

Note:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members)in block capitals.
  2. Please insert the number and class of shares registered in your name(s) and strike out what are not suitable for you.
  3. In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered to the Company at its office address at 9 Jishikou Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on or before 17 October 2019. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company by hand, by post, or by fax (at fax No. 86-10-59965997 and postal code 100728).

Disclaimer

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 08:51:10 UTC
