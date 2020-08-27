Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sinopec Shanghai Petchem to raise second-half crude throughput

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 04:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man stands next to a logo of Sinopec at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, a refining subsidiary of Asia's top refiner Sinopec, plans to raise daily crude oil throughput by 7.8% in the second half of 2020.

The Chinese company aims to process 7.68 million tonnes of crude oil in July-December, equivalent to 304,700 barrels per day, a company official said at a briefing on Thursday.

That compares to 7.02 million tonnes of crude oil in the first half of 2020, which was down 6.1% from the same period last year due to the coronavirus outbreak and refinery overhaul.

The firm has annual crude refining capacity of 16 million tonnes.

That indicates Sinopec Shanghai would still lag behind its 2020 crude oil throughput target of 15.3 million tonnes.

Shanghai Petchem recorded a net loss of 1.7 billion yuan ($247.10 million) in the first half of 2020 based on Chinese accounting standards, as the coronavirus pandemic dampened fuel demand, according to company statements filed with the Shanghai Stocks Exchange.

"The coronavirus outbreak had brought huge pressure on our production and operation in the first half of 2020...We were forced to cut crude throughput...and we were just able to ease inventory pressure since May," said Huang Fei, a vice general manager at Shanghai Petchem at the briefing.

Huang also said the coronavirus crisis had forced the company to cut fuel exports in the second quarter.

However, the group's average crude oil refining cost in the first six months of 2020 fell 17.9% year-on-year to 2,717 yuan per tonne, or around $54 per barrel, thanks to the decades-low oil prices.

Shanghai Petchem bought around 84% of its crude oil from the middle east and around 10% from Latin American countries in January-June.

It plans to maintain a full-load refining operation in the second half of this year, in particular increasing production of low sulphur marine fuel.

"We are confident of turning losses into gains in the second half and posting a full-year profit," said Guan Zeming, general manager of Shanghai Petchem.

($1 = 6.8798 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story refiles to show the average refining cost in para 9 as yuan per tonne)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 45.7 Delayed Quote.-32.70%
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED -1.14% 1.74 End-of-day quote.-25.96%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.8727 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
WTI -0.12% 43.29 Delayed Quote.-30.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46aRolls-Royce has time to consider balance sheet options - CFO
RE
04:45aStay-home poker players, gamers boost Flutter first-half earnings
RE
04:39aUK public's inflation expectations slip from near seven-year high
RE
04:34aVietnam considers introducing equities short-selling
RE
04:33aSinopec Shanghai Petchem to raise second-half crude throughput
RE
04:33aEuro zone corporate lending hovers near 11-year high
RE
04:30aDollar near one-week low before Powell's Jackson Hole speech
RE
04:28aJapan raises view on exports, but says economic situation still severe
RE
04:27aInnovation key to Swiss economic recovery after COVID-19 downturn
RE
04:19aS.Africa's Distell halts dividend as profits drop 64%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL) : BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : BioInvent Interim Report January 1 – June ..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3HAYS PLC : HAYS : Recruiter Hays' net fees drop, says more jobs to go in first quarter
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
5CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group