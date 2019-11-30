Sinopipe : “TANAP is the most concrete sign of our country's peaceful vision”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of TANAP-Europe Connection, President Erdoğan said: 'TANAP, European connection of which we are inaugurating today, is the most concrete sign of our country's peaceful vision. During a period in which the world's agenda is preoccupied with trade wars, terror, street incidents and instabilities, we are once again connecting Europe and Asia via TANAP.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated in the opening ceremony of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP)-Europe Connection.

President Erdoğan delivered a speech at the ceremony held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia of Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Council Member Šefik Džaferović and Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojković at TANAP's MS4 Station located in Edirne's İpsala district.

'THIS PROJECT IS THE SYMBOL OF THE DEEP-ROOTED FRIENDSHIP AMONG OUR COUNTRIES'

Stating that a seven-and-a-half-year long and challenging process launched with the joint efforts of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia has been successfully concluded, President Erdoğan noted: 'This project, above all, is the symbol of the deep-rooted friendship among our countries. We have completed as of today the part, which concerns our countries, of this magnificent project, which is seen as the Silk Road of Energy, in accordance with its time frame, our goals and commitments.'

'WE ARE ONCE AGAIN CONNECTING EUROPE AND ASIA VIA TANAP'

Underscoring that tensions are fueled instead of fair share regarding the hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Erdoğan stressed: 'We will neither give up our rights nor let the rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus be usurped nor attempt to violate others' rights. We will continue to strive for justice, stability and regional cooperation. TANAP, European connection of which we are inaugurating today, is the most concrete sign of our country's peaceful vision. During a period in which the world's agenda is preoccupied with trade wars, terror, street incidents and instabilities, we are once again connecting Europe and Asia via TANAP. We are giving messages of cooperation and partnership from here to the entire world as well as our region.'