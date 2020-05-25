Log in
Sinqia : AGM of 05.29.2020 - Summary Remote Voting Map

05/25/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

SUMMARY REMOTE VOTING MAP

Extraordinary General Meeting of 28 April 2020

São Paulo, 25 May 2020. Sinqia S.A. (B3: SQIA3) ("Company"), hereby discloses the summary remote voting map sent by Banco Bradesco S.A., as shown below:

Deliberations / Questions related to the EGM

Number of Shares

EGM

Approve

Reject

Abstain

(Yes)

(No)

1. Change the caput of Art. 5 and Art. 14 of the Companys Bylaws aiming, respectively,

to update the capital stock and make clear the possibility of accumulating positions in

1,376,200

-

-

the Companys Executive Board and, consequently, to consolidate the Bylaws under

the terms of the draft contained in the Management Proposal.

Best regards,

Thiago Rocha

CFO & IRO

Investor Relations

José Leoni, Manager Talles Oliveira, Coordinator Eduardo Froes, Assistant +55 (11) 3478-4845 / 4450-4433 ri@sinqia.com.br ir.sinqia.com.br

Todos os direitos reservados para Sinqia

Page 1

Disclaimer

Sinqia SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 21:27:06 UTC
