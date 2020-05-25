Sinqia : AGM of 05.29.2020 - Summary Remote Voting Map

SUMMARY REMOTE VOTING MAP
Extraordinary General Meeting of 28 April 2020
São Paulo, 25 May 2020. Sinqia S.A. (B3: SQIA3) ("Company"), hereby discloses the summary remote voting map sent by Banco Bradesco S.A., as shown below:
|
|
Deliberations / Questions related to the EGM
|
|
Number of Shares
|
|
EGM
|
|
Approve
|
|
|
Reject
|
|
Abstain
|
|
|
(Yes)
|
|
|
(No)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Change the caput of Art. 5 and Art. 14 of the Companys Bylaws aiming, respectively,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to update the capital stock and make clear the possibility of accumulating positions in
|
1,376,200
|
|
-
|
-
|
the Companys Executive Board and, consequently, to consolidate the Bylaws under
|
|
the terms of the draft contained in the Management Proposal.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Best regards,
Thiago Rocha
CFO & IRO
Investor Relations
José Leoni, Manager Talles Oliveira, Coordinator Eduardo Froes, Assistant +55 (11) 3478-4845 / 4450-4433 ri@sinqia.com.br ir.sinqia.com.br
|
|
|
|
