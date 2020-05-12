Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sinqia : SQIA3) grows 26% in first quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

12/05/2020

Sinqia (SQIA3) grows 26% in first quarter 2020

Net revenues hit record of R$ 48.6 million versus R$ 38.5 million in same quarter of 2019

São Paulo, 12 May 2020. Sinqia (B3: SQIA3), provider of technology for the financial system, today announces its first quarter 2020 results. Net revenues reach a record of R$ 48.6 million, an increase of 26.2% - or R$ 10.1 million - over the first quarter of 2019.

According to Mr. Bernardo Gomes, company's CEO, 'this growth is explained by the good performance of the Software unit, whose net revenues reached a record of R$ 35.0 million, growth of 41.1% over the first quarter 2019 mainly due to the consolidation of results of the last four acquisitions: Atena, ADSPrev, Softpar and Stock&Info'.

Mr. Bernardo also points out that recurring revenue represents the best performance in the company's history: 'Recurring revenues reached a record of R$ 41.2 million, growth of 27.5% over the first quarter 2019, representing 84.7% of the total, the highest percentage of the historical series'. According to him, 'this is an important characteristic that provides us with predictability in the results, even in times of crisis', he adds.

Gross profit was R$ 15.8 million, an increase of 29.2% over the first quarter 2019, with a gross margin of 32.4%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points over the same period of the previous year, despite the higher costs with software implementation.

General and administrative expenses were R$ 12.5 million, an increase of 3.0% over the previous year also due to acquisitions. However, an important relative reduction was noted, to 25.6% against 31.4% of net revenue in the same quarter of 2019, due to the capture of synergies with the integration of the acquired companies.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$ 3.4 million, a reduction of 5.7% over the first quarter of 2019, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.0%. Profitability continues to be pressured by high implantation costs, totaling R$ 5.6 million in the quarter, which increased to 35.3% from 21.9% of the gross profit in the first quarter of 2019.

Regarding the dissemination of COVID-19, 'we have kept all the commitments assumed with our customers and we remain prepared to support them in this scenario, with the software, services and corporate teams working remotely since mid-March', highlights the executive.

Finally, Mr. Gomes points out that Sinqia remains in a comfortable financial situation, with gross cash of R$ 340.9 million at the end of the quarter. 'In face of uncertainty and economic downturn, we are assessing the impacts of the crisis on our M&A pipeline and adopting a more conservative stance, aiming at maintaining high liquidity and low leverage. The opportunities continue to exist in abundance, we will wait for the right moment to convert them, without jeopardizing the long-term plan.'

Disclaimer

Sinqia SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 21:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:34pICONIX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:34pTURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:34pINNERGEX : Resilient in Time of COVID-19 Crisis
AQ
05:34pFIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces First Quarter Results and April/ May Rent Collections
AQ
05:34pWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
05:33pSURGE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:33pINTERPRIVATE ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:32pBALLANTYNE STRONG, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pRECRO PHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pGENOCEA BIOSCIENCES : Introduces GEN-011, a Transformational T cell Therapy Designed to Improve on Current Limitations of TIL Therapy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
5SONY CORPORATION : SONY : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, May 13

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group