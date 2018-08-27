Sintavia Adds Eighth and Ninth Industrial Metal Printers

Sintavia, LLC, a leading Tier One metal additive manufacturer, announced
today that it added two more additive manufacturing (AM) machines to its
fleet of in-house printers—a TRUMPF TruPrint 3000, the first machine of
its kind in North America, and an EOS M400-4, a large-scale printer with
four lasers designed for faster production.
Sintavia's M400-4 has four lasers working together to complete builds up to 400 x 400 x 400 mm. (Photo: Business Wire)
“These two additional machines significantly increase our production
capacity and will reduce lead times for our customers,” said Doug
Hedges, Sintavia’s President. “Our customers rely on our high quality,
cost-effective metal AM production for aerospace and other precision
industries. Having nine machines in our vertically integrated, advanced
manufacturing facility speeds up turnaround times which is immensely
important to our customers.”
Sintavia currently has a total of nine machines in its South Florida
facility including EOS M400-4, M400-1, and M290 laser printers; a TRUMPF
TruPrint 3000 laser printer; two SLM Solutions 280HL twin laser printers
and a 280HL single laser printer; a Concept Laser M2 laser printer; and
an Arcam Q20+ electron beam printer. The company expects to add a tenth
printer, another EOS M400-4 laser printer, later this year, and more
than double its capacity to 20 machines in 2019 after it moves into its
new facility in next spring.
About Sintavia
Sintavia is the global leader for independent metal AM for critical
industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Natural Gas,
Automotive, and Ground Power Generation. With high-speed printers
co-located alongside precision post processing equipment, a full
complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and
powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially
manufacture, and audit quality parts for critical industries. Sintavia
is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry, and holds
NADCAP, AS9100 Rev. D, ISO17025, and ANAB accreditation, as well as
being OASIS registered and ITAR compliant.
For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com
Sintavia operates the first TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 in North America at its
Davie, Florida, facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
