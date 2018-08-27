Log in
Sintavia Adds Eighth and Ninth Industrial Metal Printers

08/27/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

Acquisitions include the first TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 in North America and Sintavia’s first EOS M400-4

Sintavia, LLC, a leading Tier One metal additive manufacturer, announced today that it added two more additive manufacturing (AM) machines to its fleet of in-house printers—a TRUMPF TruPrint 3000, the first machine of its kind in North America, and an EOS M400-4, a large-scale printer with four lasers designed for faster production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005083/en/

Sintavia's M400-4 has four lasers working together to complete builds up to 400 x 400 x 400 mm. (Pho ...

Sintavia's M400-4 has four lasers working together to complete builds up to 400 x 400 x 400 mm. (Photo: Business Wire)

“These two additional machines significantly increase our production capacity and will reduce lead times for our customers,” said Doug Hedges, Sintavia’s President. “Our customers rely on our high quality, cost-effective metal AM production for aerospace and other precision industries. Having nine machines in our vertically integrated, advanced manufacturing facility speeds up turnaround times which is immensely important to our customers.”

Sintavia currently has a total of nine machines in its South Florida facility including EOS M400-4, M400-1, and M290 laser printers; a TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 laser printer; two SLM Solutions 280HL twin laser printers and a 280HL single laser printer; a Concept Laser M2 laser printer; and an Arcam Q20+ electron beam printer. The company expects to add a tenth printer, another EOS M400-4 laser printer, later this year, and more than double its capacity to 20 machines in 2019 after it moves into its new facility in next spring.

About Sintavia

Sintavia is the global leader for independent metal AM for critical industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Natural Gas, Automotive, and Ground Power Generation. With high-speed printers co-located alongside precision post processing equipment, a full complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially manufacture, and audit quality parts for critical industries. Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry, and holds NADCAP, AS9100 Rev. D, ISO17025, and ANAB accreditation, as well as being OASIS registered and ITAR compliant.

For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com

Sintavia operates the first TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 in North America at its Davie, Florida, facility. (Photo: Business Wire)


© Business Wire 2018
