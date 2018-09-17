Sintavia Announces Acquisition of Twelfth Industrial Metal Printer

Sintavia, LLC, a leading Tier One metal additive manufacturer, announced
today that it had acquired an SLM500 additive manufacturing (AM) machine
to its vertically integrated in-house supply chain. The SLM500 is a
large-scale, multi-laser industrial printer with a build envelope of 500
x 280 x 365mm, and the twelfth machine to be installed at Sintavia for
volume production.
“With the addition of the SLM500 we will have doubled our production
capacity in the last six months,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s CEO at the
International Machine Technology Show in Chicago where the agreement was
signed. “With a strong increase in customer demand for large-scale parts
and faster production speeds, we can operate with no less than a dozen
machines to meet capacity demands head-on in our current facility. As we
grow into our new facility in Hollywood, FL, our machine capacity will
more than double again by the end of next year.”
With the delivery of the SLM500, Sintavia will operate a total of twelve
machines in its South Florida facility including five EOS printers (two
M400-4s, one M400-1, and two M290s), four SLM printers (one SLM500, two
280HL twin lasers, and one 280HL single laser), two GE Additive printers
(one Concept M2 single laser, and one Arcam Q20+), and a TRUMPF TruPrint
3000 laser printer. The company expects to more than double its capacity
to 25 machines in 2019 after it moves into its new Hollywood, FL,
facility in the spring.
About Sintavia
Sintavia is the global leader for independent metal AM for critical
industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Natural Gas,
Automotive, and Ground Power Generation. With high-speed printers
co-located alongside precision post processing equipment, a full
complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and
powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially
manufacture, and audit quality parts for critical industries. Sintavia
is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry, and holds
NADCAP, AS9100 Rev. D, ISO17025, and ANAB accreditation, as well as
being OASIS registered and ITAR compliant.
For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005159/en/