Sintavia Announces Acquisition of Twelfth Industrial Metal Printer

Acquisition of an SLM500 machine marks the twelfth additive manufacturing machine for Sintavia

Sintavia, LLC, a leading Tier One metal additive manufacturer, announced today that it had acquired an SLM500 additive manufacturing (AM) machine to its vertically integrated in-house supply chain. The SLM500 is a large-scale, multi-laser industrial printer with a build envelope of 500 x 280 x 365mm, and the twelfth machine to be installed at Sintavia for volume production.

“With the addition of the SLM500 we will have doubled our production capacity in the last six months,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s CEO at the International Machine Technology Show in Chicago where the agreement was signed. “With a strong increase in customer demand for large-scale parts and faster production speeds, we can operate with no less than a dozen machines to meet capacity demands head-on in our current facility. As we grow into our new facility in Hollywood, FL, our machine capacity will more than double again by the end of next year.”

With the delivery of the SLM500, Sintavia will operate a total of twelve machines in its South Florida facility including five EOS printers (two M400-4s, one M400-1, and two M290s), four SLM printers (one SLM500, two 280HL twin lasers, and one 280HL single laser), two GE Additive printers (one Concept M2 single laser, and one Arcam Q20+), and a TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 laser printer. The company expects to more than double its capacity to 25 machines in 2019 after it moves into its new Hollywood, FL, facility in the spring.

About Sintavia

Sintavia is the global leader for independent metal AM for critical industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Natural Gas, Automotive, and Ground Power Generation. With high-speed printers co-located alongside precision post processing equipment, a full complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially manufacture, and audit quality parts for critical industries. Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry, and holds NADCAP, AS9100 Rev. D, ISO17025, and ANAB accreditation, as well as being OASIS registered and ITAR compliant.

For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005159/en/