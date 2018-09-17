Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sintavia Announces Acquisition of Twelfth Industrial Metal Printer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Acquisition of an SLM500 machine marks the twelfth additive manufacturing machine for Sintavia

Sintavia, LLC, a leading Tier One metal additive manufacturer, announced today that it had acquired an SLM500 additive manufacturing (AM) machine to its vertically integrated in-house supply chain. The SLM500 is a large-scale, multi-laser industrial printer with a build envelope of 500 x 280 x 365mm, and the twelfth machine to be installed at Sintavia for volume production.

“With the addition of the SLM500 we will have doubled our production capacity in the last six months,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s CEO at the International Machine Technology Show in Chicago where the agreement was signed. “With a strong increase in customer demand for large-scale parts and faster production speeds, we can operate with no less than a dozen machines to meet capacity demands head-on in our current facility. As we grow into our new facility in Hollywood, FL, our machine capacity will more than double again by the end of next year.”

With the delivery of the SLM500, Sintavia will operate a total of twelve machines in its South Florida facility including five EOS printers (two M400-4s, one M400-1, and two M290s), four SLM printers (one SLM500, two 280HL twin lasers, and one 280HL single laser), two GE Additive printers (one Concept M2 single laser, and one Arcam Q20+), and a TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 laser printer. The company expects to more than double its capacity to 25 machines in 2019 after it moves into its new Hollywood, FL, facility in the spring.

About Sintavia

Sintavia is the global leader for independent metal AM for critical industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Natural Gas, Automotive, and Ground Power Generation. With high-speed printers co-located alongside precision post processing equipment, a full complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially manufacture, and audit quality parts for critical industries. Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry, and holds NADCAP, AS9100 Rev. D, ISO17025, and ANAB accreditation, as well as being OASIS registered and ITAR compliant.

For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:52pFIREEYE : Malware-less email attacks spike on Thursdays, says FireEye
AQ
01:52pENFORCER GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - VEIN
AQ
01:52pCANOPY GROWTH : Production Footprint Increases with Further Tweed Farms Licence Expansion
AQ
01:51pAVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS : Receives Encouraging Ore-Sorting Test Results from East Kemptville Tin Project, Yarmouth Co., Nova Scotia
AQ
01:51pORIC PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Pratik Multani, MD, as Chief Medical Officer
PR
01:51pAlfresco Appoints Jennifer Smith as Chief Marketing & Culture Officer
BU
01:49pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : is taking programmatic in-house
AQ
01:49pACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS : Sanef warns SABC to consider retrenchments as last resort
AQ
01:49pINDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : Higher demand pushes spot power price to five-year high of Rs 14.08/unit
AQ
01:48pHUNTING : Holdings In Company / PDMR Declaration
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5ARGEN-X : ARGEN X : argenx reports positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.