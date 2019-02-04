Sir George Buckley Joins eGym as Chairman

Sir George W. Buckley, the renowned former CEO of 3M, is joining the
Munich-based sports technology company eGym as its Chairman.
eGym’s co-founder and CEO Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer described Buckley
as “the ideal candidate for the job. We were looking for an experienced
corporate leader who is very familiar with fast-growing companies and
who could help guide us as we grow the company towards market leadership
and possibly an IPO in a few years. George has a stellar track record as
the long-time CEO of 3M Corporation, as well as a clear understanding of
fitness technology and the importance of corporate fitness.”
Sir George said: “With its unique products, eGym has a great opportunity
to change the way people around the world perceive health. Philipp and
his team have already done a great job and we can look forward to
several additional new and exciting products that will change the lives
of many people. eGym is an extremely fast-growing company and its
innovative power will ultimately benefit our entire society.”
Founded in 2010 in Munich, eGym has rapidly grown into a technology
leader over the last eight years, disrupting the global health and
fitness market. eGym uses a combination of connected gym equipment and
cloud-based software to provide a fully data- and software-driven gym
experience.
eGym’s products include next-generation connected training equipment,
cloud-based software and corporate health subscriptions, connecting
gyms, consumers, employees and their employers to their health and
fitness data. Its training solutions are used in nearly 10,000 fitness
and health facilities across Europe and the United States. The company’s
corporate health subscriptions allow employers to offer their employees
access to health and fitness resources by partnering with gyms and other
health and fitness providers. The technology allows partners to
integrate directly through the eGym One Cloud software.
Sir George Buckley is one of the world’s most successful global CEOs,
most famously having steered US conglomerate 3M for seven years from
2005 to 2012. During that time, he increased the market value of the
company behind Post-it notes and Scotch tape from $60bn to $150bn.
Before that he was CEO of Brunswick Corporation, the parent company of
Life Fitness, the world’s biggest gym equipment maker, which has given
him a long history and knowledge of working in the health and fitness
sector.
Currently Sir George is chairman of the $13bn revenue Stanley Black &
Decker business, chairman of the UK engineering company Smiths Group and
a board member of PepsiCo and Hitachi Ltd. He is also a member of
Schillings Advisory Board, the UK-based international reputation and
privacy consultancy.
Sir George will join existing board members Tom Proulx, co-founder of
software company Intuit, Irena Goldenberg, of Highland Capital Europe
and Manfred Krikke, of HPE Growth Capital, as well as co-founders
Philipp Roesch Schlanderer and Florian Sauter on the board of eGym.
