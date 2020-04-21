Log in
Sirio: Alantra appointed new Nominated Adviser (Nomad)

04/21/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA/PRESS RELEASE

SIRIO: ALANTRA APPOINTED NEW NOMINATED ADVISER (NOMAD)

Ravenna, 21 April 2020 - The Board of Directors of Sirio S.p.A (AIM:SIO), a leading Italian company in the management of commercial catering in the hospital sector, held today, communicates, pursuant to art. 17 of the AIM Italia Issuers Regulation, of having conferred the position of Nominated Adviser on Alantra. The assignment will take effect from April 28, 2020, upon the release by Alantra of the declaration to Borsa Italiana pursuant to art. 17 of the Nominated Adviser Regulation.

Alantra takes over from Banca Mediolanum which has stood with the Issuer from the date of admission to the AIM Market, and who will hold the role of Nominated Adviser until April 27, 2020.

Stefania Atzori, CEO commented: "We are happy to extend, also to the role of Nomad, the range of our professional relationship with Alantra, which, in addition to following Sirio's share as Corporate Broker, assisted us as Global Coordinator in the IPO process. We will consolidate a tested relationship of trust and thanks to Alantra's internationality we will be able to broaden our vision of the financial markets. We also thank Banca Mediolanum for the work it has done up to now as Nomad".

This press release is also available on the Company website www.sirio.it in the Investor Relations section and on the SDIR eMarket mechanism.

***

Sirio S.p.A.

Sirio was founded in 1993 in Ravenna as a professional operator in the commercial hospital catering sector, subsequently becoming its undisputed leader in Italy. Over the years, Sirio has expanded its areas of expertise, entering in 2006 commercial motorway catering, in 2012 in the fast food fast catering segment as franchisee of Burger King in Italy, in 2014 in the airport and finally, in 2018 in the City Center Business. As of December 31, 2018, Sirio is present in Italy with 77 points of sales at 31 December 2018, with a turnover of over € 64 million and over 700 employees.

For further information

Nominated Advisor

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. | ecm@mediolanum.it| +39 02 9049 2525

Sirio Investor Relations

investor@siriospa.it

CDR Communication - Investor Relations

Silvia Di Rosa silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it| Andres Olivieri andres.olivieri@cdr-communication.it

CDR Communication - Media Relations

Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it|Claudia Messina claudia.messina@cdr-communication.it

Disclaimer

Sirio S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 19:07:00 UTC
