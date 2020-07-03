Sirio S p A : Andrea Medaglia appointed as the new CFO

COMUNICATO STAMPA/PRESS RELEASE

ANDREA MEDAGLIA APPOINTED AS THE NEW CFO

Ravenna, 2 July 2020 - Sirio S.p.A (AIM:SIO), leading operator in the Italian "hospital" commercial catering market, which met today, announces that the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of CEO Stefania Atzori, appointed Andrea Medaglia as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company, taking over Gianluca Cavina, who ceased his working relationship.

Andrea Medaglia has a long experience in the sector in which Sirio operates, having held the role of CFO of MyChef Ristorazione Commerciale S.p.A. since 2008 (Italian subsidiary of Areas, one of the world leaders in Food & Beverage market). He also has a previous experience in another listed company, in addition to having worked as an auditor. His deep knowledge of all sector issues will contribute to the development and implementation of the three year Business Plan of Sirio.

Andrea Medaglia's Curriculum Vitae is available on the Company's website www.siriospa.it

Stefania Atzori, CEO of Sirio, stated as follows: "I'm sure that the entry of Andrea Medaglia, with his deep knowledge and proven financial experience in the commercial catering market, will enhance our structure and will stimulate Sirio's growth. Our welcome and best wishes for a good job to the new CFO".

Sirio S.p.A.

Sirio was founded in 1993 in Ravenna as a professional operator in the commercial hospital catering sector, subsequently becoming its undisputed leader in Italy. Over the years, Sirio has expanded its areas of expertise, entering in 2006 commercial motorway catering, in 2012 in the fast food fast catering segment as franchisee of Burger King in Italy, in 2014 in the airport and finally, in 2018 in the City Center Business. As of December 31, 2019, Sirio is present in Italy with 90 points of sales, with a turnover of over € 72 million and over 800 employees.

