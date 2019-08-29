Log in
Sirius International Insurance : Group Announces Business Segment Leaders and Global Management Committee Under Group Brand

08/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Hamilton, Bermuda - August 29, 2019 - Sirius Group (Nasdaq: SG) is pleased to announce enhancements to unify our global operating structure, and elevate and empower a number of key leaders of our business segments under the Sirius Group brand. These leaders are responsible for supporting long-term business objectives, coordinating global client relationships and exposures, and driving key employee recruitment for their business segments. Sirius Group is also launching a Global Management Committee, comprised of business leaders and executive officers of Sirius Group, with a focus on one of our core business principles: 'underwriting comes first.'

  • Business Segment Leaders:
    • Monica Cramér Manhem - President, Global Reinsurance.
    • Jan Onselius - Chief Underwriting Officer, Global Reinsurance.
    • Warren J. Trace - President, North America Reinsurance and Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer, Americas.
    • Patrick Chamberland - Executive Vice President, International Reinsurance.
    • Dan Wilson - President, U.S. Specialty Insurance.
    • Neal Wasserman - President, Global Runoff Solutions.
    • Stuart Liddell - Global Head of Life, Accident & Health.
  • Business Leaders:
    • Tom Leonardo - Head of U.S. Accident & Health.
    • Ian Sawyer - Head of Casualty Reinsurance.
    • Robert Harman - Managing Director, Sirius International Managing Agency (Lloyd's Syndicate 1945).
    • Simon Acland - Chief Underwriting Officer, Sirius International Managing Agency (Syndicate 1945).
    • Martin Hamrin - Manager, Group Underwriting Analytics and Chief Portfolio Officer, Reinsurance.
    • Lars Andersson - Financial Reporting, Global Reinsurance.
  • Executive Officers:
    • Gene Boxer - EVP, Chief Strategy Officer & Group General Counsel.
    • Ralph A. Salamone - EVP, Chief Financial Officer.
    • Jeffrey W. Davis - EVP, Chief Actuary & Chief Risk Officer.
    • Beth Boucher - Sirius Group's incoming Chief Information Officer.

'Sirius Group's franchise is unique because of our local relationships with clients, which span the globe,' said Kip Oberting, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirius Group. 'The changes we are announcing today are a key part of our push to unify our global operating structure, and enable our teams to more cohesively serve our clients and build partnerships under the global Sirius Group brand. This supports our growth. I am as excited as ever about the future of our company.'

About Sirius Group
Sirius Group, with $2.7 billion of GAAP capital and roots dating back to 1945, is a global multi-line (re)insurer headquartered in Bermuda with a unique global branch network, including offices in Stockholm, New York and London. Sirius Group's success over the years has come from working with honest, capable partners. Sirius Group provides a fully diversified set of tailored risk products to clients in 150 countries, including health and travel products to consumers through its two managing general underwriters, ArmadaGlobal and International Medical Group. Sirius Group has been publicly traded since November 2018. You can learn more by visiting www.siriusgroup.com.

Contact:
Sirius Group
Matthew Kirk
Investor Relations
investor.relations@siriusgroup.com
(212) 312-2525

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 20:30:02 UTC
