Sisram Medical : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDER

09/09/2019 | 07:12am EDT

Sisram Medical Ltd

復銳醫療科技有限公司*

(Incorporated in Israel with limited liability)

（於以色列註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code股份代號: 01696

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

September 10, 2019

Dear non-registered holder(1),

Sisram Medical Ltd 復銳醫療科技有限公司* (the "Company") - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate

Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication at the Company are available on the Company's website at

  1. sisram-medical.comand the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's Share Registrar c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downl oaded from the Company's website at www.sisram-medical.comor the HKEXnews website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. , Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email to sisram.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

On behalf of the Board

Sisram Medical Ltd

復銳醫療科技有限公司*

Yi LIU

Chairman

Notes:

(1)

"Non-registered holder" means such person or company who holds shares in the Company through The Central Clearing and Settlement System

(CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate

Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and th e Request Form on the reverse side.

    1. "Corporate Communications" include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report, (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
  • for identification purpose only

各 位 非 登記 持 有人 (1 )

Sisram Medical Ltd 復銳醫療科技有限公司*（ 「 本 公 司 」） - 2019年 中 期 報告 之 發 佈通 知 （「 本 次公 司 通訊 」 ）

本 公 司 的本 次 公司 通 訊中、英 文版 本 已上 載 於本 公 司網 站 (www.sisram-medical.com)及 香 港 聯 合 交易 所 有限 公 司（「 聯交 所」）披露 易 網 站 (www. hkexnews.hk)， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。

如 閣 下欲 收 取本 次 公司 通 訊之 印 刷本，請 填妥 及 簽署 在本 函 背面 的 申 請表 格，並使 用 隨附 之 郵寄 標 籤寄 回 本公 司 之證券登記處香 港

中 央 證 券 登 記 有限 公 司 （「 香 港證 券 登 記 處」）（ 如 在 香港 投 寄 ，毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ；否 則 ， 請貼 上 適 當 的郵 票 ）。 香 港 證 券登 記 處 地址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.sisram-medical.com)或 香 港 聯 交 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)內 下 載 。

如 閣 下對 本 函內 容 有任 何 疑問， 請 致電 本 公司 電 話熱 線 (852) 2862 8688， 辦公 時 間為 星 期一 至 五（ 香 港 公眾 假 期除 外 ）上午 9時 正 至 下 午6時 正， 或 電郵 至 sisram.ecom@computershare.com.hk查詢。

代 表 董 事 會

Sisram Medical Ltd

復銳醫療科技有限公司*

主 席

劉 毅

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 9 1 0

附註:

*僅供識別

  1. 「非登記持有人」指持有的本公司股份乃是存放於中央結算及交收系統的，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知希望收到公司 通訊的人士或公司。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格
  2. 「公司通訊」包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；
    (c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------SISH-10092019-1(0)

CCS6541SISH_NRH

Sisram Medical Ltd

復銳醫療科技有限公司*

(Incorporated in Israel with limited liability)

（於以色列註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code股份代號: 01696

Request Form 申 請表格

To:

Sisram Medical Ltd 復銳醫療科技有限公司* (the "Company")

致：

Sisram Medical Ltd 復銳醫療科技有限公司（「本公司

(Stock Code: 01696)

(股份代號: 01696)

c/o

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the current and future Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取本公司之本 次 及 將 來 公司通訊*

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of the current and future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取本次及 將 來 公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of the current and future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取本次及 將 來 公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of the current and future Corporate Communications. 同時收取本次及 將 來 公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Signature:

簽名

_________________________________________

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

_________________________________________

日期 _______________________________________

Notes

附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下 清楚 填 妥所 有資 料 。
  2. This letter is addressed to non-registered holders. "Non-registered holder" means such person or company who holds shares in the Company through The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications.
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人發出。 非登記持有人指持有的本公司股份乃是存放於中央結算及交收系統的，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知 希望收到公司通訊的人士或公司。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company's Share Registrar c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上述 指 示適 用 於將 來 發送 予 閣 下之 所 有公 司 通訊 ，直至 閣下通知本公司之證券登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另作安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份為止
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction written on this Re quest Form.
    為免 存疑 ，任 何 在本 申請 表 格上 的額 外手 寫 指示 ，本 公司 將 不予 處理 。
  • "Corporate Communications" include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    「公 司通 訊」 包括 但不 限於 ：(a)董事 會報 告 、年 度財 務報 表連 同核 數師 報告 及如 適用 ，財 務摘 要報 告； (b)中 期報 告及 如適 用， 中期 摘要 報 告； (c)會 議通 告； (d)上 市文 件； (e)通函 ；及(f)委任代表表格
  • for identification purpose only
  • 僅供識 別

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .

10092019 1 0

Disclaimer

Sisram Medical Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 11:11:09 UTC
