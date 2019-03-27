Log in
Sisvel Announces the Launch of Its Video Coding Licensing Platform

03/27/2019 | 06:16am EDT

Sisvel International S.A. announced today the launch of its Video Coding Licensing Platform, a new patent licensing platform including two new, separately offered, joint patent licensing programs, or patent pools, offering licenses under patents relevant to the VP9 and AV1 specifications respectively. The Video Coding Licensing Platform is launched with portfolios of patents owned or controlled by a variety of innovative companies including JVCKENWOOD, NTT, Orange, Philips and Toshiba IPR Solutions.

Background information about the history of video codecs and why is important to sustain innovation are available at www.playtherightfuture.com

Further information about the terms and conditions of Sisvel’s Video Coding Licensing Platform are available at http://sisvel.com/licensing-programs/audio-and-video-coding-decoding/video-coding-platform/introduction or from Sisvel upon request by companies currently requiring a license.

You may contact Sisvel at the following e‐mail addresses: vp9@sisvel.com; or av1@sisvel.com

Following on Sisvel’s success with fair and innovative licensing programs, the joint licenses address market needs for efficient licensing, make VP9 and AV1 patents more easily accessible, notwithstanding the fact that the specifications have not been adopted by any standard setting organization or subject to any IPR policies set by such organizations. The Video Coding Licensing Platform also ensures that all users of these technologies will benefit from the transparency and the convenience of the license terms available under these new programs.

The Video Coding Licensing Platform, containing the two VP9 and AV1 licensing programs, remains open to additional patent owners with relevant patents that are available to widely license to users of these technologies and thus add to the efficiency of the Platform. Sisvel thus invites all parties with patents believed to be relevant to the VP9 or AV1 specifications to contact Sisvel and submit those patent(s) for an evaluation by the program’s designated, independent evaluators.

About Sisvel

Sisvel International S.A. is the holding company of the Sisvel Group. Sisvel is a world leader in managing intellectual property and maximizing the value of patent rights. Founded in 1982, the Sisvel Group is global in scope and reach, with companies in Italy, the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom, leveraging on professionals with technical, legal, and licensing expertise. Sisvel has a long history of managing successful patent portfolios including those related to the audio compression standards known as MP3 and MPEG Audio.

Sisvel currently operates patent pools and joint licensing programs for the DVB-T2, DVB-S2X, MCP, LTE/LTE-A, 3G, Wi-Fi and Recommendation Engine, together with its Sisvel Wireless licensing program and DSL licensing program.

For additional information, please visit: www.sisvel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
