Sisvel Announces the Launch of the DVB-S2X Patent Pool

At IBC today, Sisvel announced the launch of a new joint patent
licensing program, or patent pool, offering a license under patents
essential to the DVB-S2X standard, an extension of the DVB-S2
specification that provides additional technologies and features. The
program has been launched with a portfolio of essential patents owned or
controlled by Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten
Forschung e. V., Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Newtec Cy N.V., RAI -
Radiotelevisione Italiana S.p.A., The European Space Agency and WORK
Microwave GmbH.
Further information about the terms and conditions of Sisvel’s DVB-S2X
licenses is available at http://www.sisvel.com/licensing-programs/digital-video-display-technology/dvb-S2X/license-terms
or from Sisvel upon request by companies currently requiring a license.
You may contact Sisvel at the following e-mail address: DVB-S2X@sisvel.com.
The portfolio license makes essential DVB-S2X patents more easily
accessible and ensures that all users of this technology will benefit
from the transparency and the convenience of the license terms available
under this new program.
Davide Ferri, CEO of Sisvel Spa and Sisvel Technology, said “Sisvel and
the patent owners have made a consistent effort to launch the DVB-S2X
licensing program at this early stage of the technology adoption, thus
providing the market with certainty and predictability for the cost of a
license. We are therefore very proud of this remarkable achievement”.
Mattia Fogliacco, CEO of the Sisvel Group, said “The EU Commission, in
its communication of the 29th of November 2017 setting out
the approach to Standard Essential Patents, clearly expressed its
support for patent pools and licensing platforms, as being able to ‘address
many of the SEP licensing challenges by offering better scrutiny on
essentiality, more clarity on aggregate licensing fees and one-stop-
shop solutions’. Sisvel is fully aligned with this statement and is
confident that this new program will promote a rapid adoption of the
DVB-S2X standard”.
The joint DVB-S2X licensing program remains open to additional patent
owners, and Sisvel invites all parties with patents believed to be
essential to the DVB-S2X standard to contact Sisvel and submit those
patent(s) for an evaluation of essentiality by the program’s designated,
independent evaluator.
About DVB-S2X
DVB-S2X is a technical standard developed by the DVB Project and adopted
by the European Telecommunications Standardization Institute (“ETSI”) as
formally specified in the ETSI document EN 302 307 Part 2, with DVB-S2
being part 1. DVB-S2X is an extension of the DVB-S2 specification and
offers improved performance and features for the core applications of
DVB-S2, including Direct to Home (DTH), contribution, VSAT and DSNG.
For additional technical information relating to the DVB-S2X standard,
visit: www.dvb.org.
About Sisvel
Sisvel is a world leader in fostering innovation and managing
intellectual property. The Group identifies, evaluates and maximizes the
value of IP assets for its partners around the world, providing firms
with a revenue stream which can be reinvested in innovation for the
generation of future revenues. Founded in 1982, the Group is
headquartered in Luxembourg and has subsidiaries in China, Germany,
Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.
Sisvel has a long history of managing successful patent portfolios
including those related to the audio compression standards known as MP3
and MPEG Audio, as well as broadcasting and receiving of digital
terrestrial television standards maintained by the DVB Project. Sisvel
currently operates patent pools and joint licensing programs in the
fields of mobile communication, Sisvel Mobile Communication Program;
wireless local area networking 802.11, Sisvel 802.11 Wi-Fi Joint
Licensing Program; digital video broadcasting, Sisvel DVB-T2 Joint
Licensing Program; recommendation engines, Sisvel Recommendation Engine
Licensing Program; and broadband access to data networks, Sisvel DSL
Licensing Program.
For additional information, please visit: www.sisvel.com.
