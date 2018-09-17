Sisvel Announces the Launch of the DVB-S2X Patent Pool

At IBC today, Sisvel announced the launch of a new joint patent licensing program, or patent pool, offering a license under patents essential to the DVB-S2X standard, an extension of the DVB-S2 specification that provides additional technologies and features. The program has been launched with a portfolio of essential patents owned or controlled by Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung e. V., Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Newtec Cy N.V., RAI - Radiotelevisione Italiana S.p.A., The European Space Agency and WORK Microwave GmbH.

Further information about the terms and conditions of Sisvel’s DVB-S2X licenses is available at http://www.sisvel.com/licensing-programs/digital-video-display-technology/dvb-S2X/license-terms or from Sisvel upon request by companies currently requiring a license.

You may contact Sisvel at the following e-mail address: DVB-S2X@sisvel.com.

The portfolio license makes essential DVB-S2X patents more easily accessible and ensures that all users of this technology will benefit from the transparency and the convenience of the license terms available under this new program.

Davide Ferri, CEO of Sisvel Spa and Sisvel Technology, said “Sisvel and the patent owners have made a consistent effort to launch the DVB-S2X licensing program at this early stage of the technology adoption, thus providing the market with certainty and predictability for the cost of a license. We are therefore very proud of this remarkable achievement”.

Mattia Fogliacco, CEO of the Sisvel Group, said “The EU Commission, in its communication of the 29th of November 2017 setting out the approach to Standard Essential Patents, clearly expressed its support for patent pools and licensing platforms, as being able to ‘address many of the SEP licensing challenges by offering better scrutiny on essentiality, more clarity on aggregate licensing fees and one-stop- shop solutions’. Sisvel is fully aligned with this statement and is confident that this new program will promote a rapid adoption of the DVB-S2X standard”.

The joint DVB-S2X licensing program remains open to additional patent owners, and Sisvel invites all parties with patents believed to be essential to the DVB-S2X standard to contact Sisvel and submit those patent(s) for an evaluation of essentiality by the program’s designated, independent evaluator.

About DVB-S2X

DVB-S2X is a technical standard developed by the DVB Project and adopted by the European Telecommunications Standardization Institute (“ETSI”) as formally specified in the ETSI document EN 302 307 Part 2, with DVB-S2 being part 1. DVB-S2X is an extension of the DVB-S2 specification and offers improved performance and features for the core applications of DVB-S2, including Direct to Home (DTH), contribution, VSAT and DSNG.

For additional technical information relating to the DVB-S2X standard, visit: www.dvb.org.

About Sisvel

Sisvel is a world leader in fostering innovation and managing intellectual property. The Group identifies, evaluates and maximizes the value of IP assets for its partners around the world, providing firms with a revenue stream which can be reinvested in innovation for the generation of future revenues. Founded in 1982, the Group is headquartered in Luxembourg and has subsidiaries in China, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Sisvel has a long history of managing successful patent portfolios including those related to the audio compression standards known as MP3 and MPEG Audio, as well as broadcasting and receiving of digital terrestrial television standards maintained by the DVB Project. Sisvel currently operates patent pools and joint licensing programs in the fields of mobile communication, Sisvel Mobile Communication Program; wireless local area networking 802.11, Sisvel 802.11 Wi-Fi Joint Licensing Program; digital video broadcasting, Sisvel DVB-T2 Joint Licensing Program; recommendation engines, Sisvel Recommendation Engine Licensing Program; and broadband access to data networks, Sisvel DSL Licensing Program.

For additional information, please visit: www.sisvel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005246/en/