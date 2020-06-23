Log in
Sisvel Settles a Dispute With Arris and Ruckus and Provides a License Under Its Wi-Fi Patents

06/23/2020 | 04:02am EDT

Sisvel Group, Arris and Ruckus Wireless today announced that they have entered into a Wi-Fi patent license agreement, managed by Sisvel International S.A. Arris and Ruckus Wireless thereby join the growing list of companies around the world that have access to patents licensed by Sisvel Group, including portfolios owned by Hera Wireless S.A., Aegis 11, Enact IP S.A., Fraunhofer IIS, Orange S.A., Koninklijke KPN N.V., Columbia University and Mitsubishi Electronic Corporation, which include patents related to the IEEE Wi-Fi Standards.

The agreement between Arris, Ruckus Wireless and Sisvel settles a dispute related to Arris’s and Ruckus Wireless’s alleged infringement of a number of Wi-Fi patents held by Hera Wireless and Aegis 11 and it provides for a worldwide patent license covering the sale and distribution of certain Wi-Fi enabled Arris and Ruckus Wireless products.

The Hera portfolio originated with Sanyo Electric of Japan and the patents comprising the Aegis portfolio originated with LG Electronics. The Hera and Aegis portfolios are comprised of over 100 and 140 patents respectively and claim a large international coverage with filings in over 40 countries.

“We are pleased to conclude an agreement with Arris and Ruckus Wireless that reflects the strength of Hera’s and Aegis’s patent portfolio, and we are very happy to welcome them to our ever-growing family of licensees.” said Nick Webb, Managing Director of Sisvel Spain S.L.

About Sisvel

Sisvel International S.A. is the holding company of the Sisvel Group. Sisvel is a world leader in fostering innovation and managing IP. The group identifies, evaluates and maximizes the value of IP assets for its partners around the world, providing firms with a revenue stream which can be reinvested in innovation for the generation of future revenues. Sisvel has more than 35 years’ experience in the management of successful patent portfolios, including those relating to audio compression standards (MP3 and MPEG audio), as well as broadcasting and digital terrestrial television standards maintained by the Digital Video Broadcasting Project. Sisvel operates patent pools and joint licensing programs in the fields of mobile communication, wireless local area networking 802.11, video coding, digital video broadcasting, recommendation engines and broadband access to data networks.

For additional information, please visit: www.sisvel.com


© Business Wire 2020
