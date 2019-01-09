Log in
Site 1001 : to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/09/2019 | 11:01am EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/site1001/

Company:       Site 1001
Booth/Stand: 1101
Event: CES 2019
Jan 8 - 11, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, US
Web:

https://www.site1001.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/site1001

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Site1001

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmQBqlisUgdd0HjQRVFD6WQ

LinkedIn:

https://linkedin.com/company/site1001

 

About Site 1001

Site 1001 is a high performance building performance and operations software platform that uses core building information, building systems and sensor data in combination with artificial intelligence to put the “smart” in “smart buildings.” Cloud-based, mobile first, and location-aware, Site 1001 helps owners, operators and facilities managers save money, improve building performance and extend building and asset life by delivering critical facilities information to the right person in the right place at the right time. Backed by a revolutionary building AI technology called ‘Carl,’ Site 1001 users can improve efficiency, slash FM costs, and extend equipment lifecycles without increasing workloads.


© Business Wire 2019
