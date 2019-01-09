Site 1001 : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/site1001/
About Site 1001
Site 1001 is a high performance building performance and operations
software platform that uses core building information, building systems
and sensor data in combination with artificial intelligence to put the
“smart” in “smart buildings.” Cloud-based, mobile first, and
location-aware, Site 1001 helps owners, operators and facilities
managers save money, improve building performance and extend building
and asset life by delivering critical facilities information to the
right person in the right place at the right time. Backed by a
revolutionary building AI technology called ‘Carl,’ Site 1001 users can
improve efficiency, slash FM costs, and extend equipment lifecycles
without increasing workloads.
