Site 1001 : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Company: Site 1001 Booth/Stand: 1101 Event: CES 2019

Jan 8 - 11, 2019

Las Vegas, NV, US Web: https://www.site1001.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/site1001 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Site1001 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmQBqlisUgdd0HjQRVFD6WQ LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/site1001

About Site 1001

Site 1001 is a high performance building performance and operations software platform that uses core building information, building systems and sensor data in combination with artificial intelligence to put the “smart” in “smart buildings.” Cloud-based, mobile first, and location-aware, Site 1001 helps owners, operators and facilities managers save money, improve building performance and extend building and asset life by delivering critical facilities information to the right person in the right place at the right time. Backed by a revolutionary building AI technology called ‘Carl,’ Site 1001 users can improve efficiency, slash FM costs, and extend equipment lifecycles without increasing workloads.

