Site International : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Name of entity

Site Group International LimitedABN/ARSN73 003 201 910

Information about buy-back

1 Employee Share Scheme Buy Back (within 10/12 Type of buy-back limit) 2 +Class of shares/units which is the Ordinary shares subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference) 3 Voting rights (eg, one for one) One for one 4 Fully paid/partly paid (and if Fully paid partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding) 5 Number of shares/units in the 687,436,154 +class on issue 6 Whether shareholder/unitholder No approval is required for buy-back 7 Reason for buy-back Employee Share Plan condition not met, requiring the buyback and cancellation of shares for 18 persons.

Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The shares are being bought back from former and current employees pursuant to the terms of the Company's Employee Share Plan. Accordingly, the net-cash position of the Company will not be effected. N/A

Employee share scheme buy-back

14 Number of shares proposed to be 4,795,000 bought back 15 Price to be offered for shares A total of $18.00 for all shares being bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

On behalf of the Board

C Dawson

Company Secretary