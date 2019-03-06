Log in
Site International : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C

03/06/2019 | 09:57pm EST

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Site Group International LimitedABN/ARSN73 003 201 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Employee Share Scheme Buy Back (within 10/12

Type of buy-back

limit)

2

+Class of shares/units which is the

Ordinary shares

subject of the buy-back (eg,

ordinary/preference)

3

Voting rights (eg, one for one)

One for one

4

Fully paid/partly paid (and if

Fully paid

partly paid, details of how much

has been paid and how much is

outstanding)

5

Number of shares/units in the

687,436,154

+class on issue

6

Whether shareholder/unitholder

No

approval is required for buy-back

7

Reason for buy-back

Employee Share Plan condition not met,

requiring the buyback and cancellation of shares

for 18 persons.

8

Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

On-market buy-back

  • 9 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

  • 10 Deleted 30/9/2001.

  • 11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number

    Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a

    percentage.

    The shares are being bought back from former and current employees pursuant to the terms of the Company's Employee Share Plan. Accordingly, the net-cash position of the Company will not be effected.

    N/A

  • 12 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

    N/A

  • 13 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

Employee share scheme buy-back

14

Number of shares proposed to be

4,795,000

bought back

15

Price to be offered for shares

A total of $18.00 for all shares being bought back

Selective buy-back

Equal access scheme

16

Name of person or description of

N/A

class of person whose shares are

proposed to be bought back

17

Number of shares proposed to be

N/A

bought back

18

Price to be offered for shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  • 19 Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back

  • 20 Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted

  • 21 Price to be offered for shares

  • 22 +Record date for participation in offer

    Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

On behalf of the Board

C Dawson

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Site Group International Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 02:56:06 UTC
