Site International : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

03/27/2019 | 03:15am EDT

Appendix 3F Final share buy-back notice

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Rule 3.8A

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendices 7D and 7E. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy-back

10/12 limit)

Details of all shares/units bought back

back

payable for the shares/units

back - highest and lowest price paid

date:

lowest price: N/A date:

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3F Page 1

11/01/2010

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

On behalf of the Board

C Dawson

Company Secretary

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3F Page 2

Disclaimer

Site Group International Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 07:14:09 UTC
