Site International : Market Update

02/22/2019 | 12:50am EST

22 February 2019

Market Update

The Directors of Site Group International Limited ("Site", ASX:SIT) wish to advise that following the case management hearing held in late November 2018, the ACCC has now provided their full Statement of Claim to the companies legal advisors in the civil proceedings against Site, subsidiary Productivity Partners Pty Ltd (the College) and two former executives as announced on 9 November 2018. Site maintains its intention to fully defend the action and will lodge it defence to the action in March.

As a result of the ACCC action, the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) determined that the hearing of the appeal by the College of the cancellation of its RTO registration by Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) should be vacated until after the ACCC case is heard. An application for review of this decision of the AAT has now been lodged by ASQA in the Federal Court of Australia.

The Directors of Site will continue to update shareholders as any further material information becomes available.

--- END ---

Media and Investors

Vernon Wills

Craig Dawson

Managing Director and CEO

CFO

+61 (7) 3114 5188

+61 (7) 3114 5188

vern.wills@site.edu.au

craig.dawson@site.edu.au

Principal & Registered Office: Level 4, 488 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000

t. +61 7 3114 5188 ABN: 73 003 201 910

(ASX: SIT)

www.site.edu.au

About Site

Site Group International Limited ("Site") operates several businesses specialising in the delivery of education, training and labour services. Services are delivered to government, corporate and individual clients, predominately operating in energy, mining, construction, oil and gas and industrial sectors.

Site Group International Limited is an emerging company with a strategic business model pursuing earnings-accretive growth based on previous acquisitions along with organic growth.

Site Skills Training - www.siteskillstraining.com.au

An Australian Registered Training Organisation, Site Skills Training delivers Accredited and Non-Accredited High-Risk Licence, Health and Safety and industry programs extensively throughout Australia and internationally. Site deliver ~25,000 short course programs in Australia each year including delivery of Apprenticeships and Traineeships, and VET in Schools programs.

Site Institute - www.si.edu.au/home

Site Institute is an Australian Registered Training Organisation and International CRICOS education provider. Site Institute has students studying in Australia from countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and South Korea, with additional networks being established in other countries.

Site Online - www.siteonlinelearning.edu.au

Site established an online learning, learning software and platform development business. Site Online services and hosts Site's learning, student and competency management systems across its businesses, develops online learning programs, and converts existing learning content in to online programs.

Site Online is also established to service requirements of clients including those of other business units.

Site Group International Pte Ltd

The Site Group International business division builds immersive training environments for the purposes of undertaking competency development, specifically the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning of Safe Live Process Plant environments.

SGI is based in Singapore and Malaysia and services predominately oil and gas industry clients throughout the world, utilising industry best practice and international standards for the development of competency frameworks and implementation of training programs.

TESOL Asia - www.tesol.asia

TESOL Asia is a training and industry focussed organisation for Teachers in the English as a Second Language (ESL) sector. It provides access to training, consulting, industry conferences and academic journals around the world. Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) focusses on bringing English language acquisition academics together with professional teachers to support and develop the industry globally.

Wild Geese International - www.wildgeese.com.au

Site operate a Perth based specialist Oil and Gas Competency Development and Design consultancy business unit, out of Perth, and had been operating for ~15 years prior to joining Site. An Australian Registered Training Organisation, Wild Geese have integrated in to Site's broader national and international service capability.

Site Axial - www.siteaxial.com

Site established a co-sourcing business to address the growing demand in reduced labour budgets and efficiencies within the engineering and construction industries. Based in Clark, Philippines, the business aligns client's business processes to achieve economies of scale from co-sourcing.

t. +61 7 3114 5188

(ASX: SIT)

ABN: 73 003 201 910

2

www.site.edu.au

Disclaimer

Site Group International Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 05:49:05 UTC
