Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Site International : Market Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

26 March 2019

Market Update

The Directors of Site Group International Limited ("Site", ASX:SIT) wish to advise that Mr Mike Wallace has been appointed as CEO of the Registered Training Organisation (RTO) of wholly owned subsidiary Site Skills Group Pty Ltd, replacing Mr Vern Wills.

The change reflects the transition which has been occurring for a number of months with Mr Wallace handling day to day operations for the RTO and Mr Wills, in his group role, concentrating on the international operations including the growth and utilisation options of the group's international assets as previously announced.

As part of the transition, Mr Wills will step down as the sole director of the subsidiary company and be replaced by the current Chairman, Mr Peter Jones.

--- END ---

Media and Investors

Vernon Wills

Craig Dawson

Managing Director and CEO

CFO

+61 (7) 3114 5188

+61 (7) 3114 5188

vern.wills@site.edu.au

craig.dawson@site.edu.au

Principal & Registered Office: Level 4, 488 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000

t. +61 7 3114 5188 ABN: 73 003 201 910

(ASX: SIT)

www.site.edu.au

About Site

Site Group International Limited ("Site") operates several businesses specialising in the delivery of education, training and labour services. Services are delivered to government, corporate and individual clients, predominately operating in energy, mining, construction, oil and gas and industrial sectors.

Site Group International Limited is an emerging company with a strategic business model pursuing earnings-accretive growth based on previous acquisitions along with organic growth.

Site Skills Training - www.siteskillstraining.com.au

An Australian Registered Training Organisation, Site Skills Training delivers Accredited and Non-Accredited High-Risk Licence, Health and Safety and industry programs extensively throughout Australia and internationally. Site deliver ~25,000 short course programs in Australia each year including delivery of Apprenticeships and Traineeships, and VET in Schools programs.

Site Institute - www.si.edu.au/home

Site Institute is an Australian Registered Training Organisation and International CRICOS education provider. Site Institute has students studying in Australia from countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and South Korea, with additional networks being established in other countries.

Site Online - www.siteonlinelearning.edu.au

Site established an online learning, learning software and platform development business. Site Online services and hosts Site's learning, student and competency management systems across its businesses, develops online learning programs, and converts existing learning content in to online programs.

Site Online is also established to service requirements of clients including those of other business units.

Site Group International Pte Ltd

The Site Group International business division builds immersive training environments for the purposes of undertaking competency development, specifically the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning of Safe Live Process Plant environments.

SGI is based in Singapore and Malaysia and services predominately oil and gas industry clients throughout the world, utilising industry best practice and international standards for the development of competency frameworks and implementation of training programs.

TESOL Asia - www.tesol.asia

TESOL Asia is a training and industry focussed organisation for Teachers in the English as a Second Language (ESL) sector. It provides access to training, consulting, industry conferences and academic journals around the world. Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) focusses on bringing English language acquisition academics together with professional teachers to support and develop the industry globally.

Wild Geese International - www.wildgeese.com.au

Site operate a Perth based specialist Oil and Gas Competency Development and Design consultancy business unit, out of Perth, and had been operating for ~15 years prior to joining Site. An Australian Registered Training Organisation, Wild Geese have integrated in to Site's broader national and international service capability.

Site Axial - www.siteaxial.com

Site established a co-sourcing business to address the growing demand in reduced labour budgets and efficiencies within the engineering and construction industries. Based in Clark, Philippines, the business aligns client's business processes to achieve economies of scale from co-sourcing.

t. +61 7 3114 5188

(ASX: SIT)

ABN: 73 003 201 910

2

www.site.edu.au

Disclaimer

Site Group International Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 02:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:28pNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO and STP to Test Drone-based Inspection Service in Indonesia
AQ
10:26pSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart CEO says fears of Chinese growth slowdown, trade war are receding
RE
10:25pCARSALES COM : Becoming a substantial holder from MQG Opens in a new Window
PU
10:24pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : flags earnings miss as chip prices slide
RE
10:23pAPPLE : unveils its own credit card
AQ
10:22pMMG : China's MMG to declare force majeure on copper from Peru mine as blockade continues
RE
10:20pELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners for February
PU
10:20pFUJIFILM : and National Cancer Center Japan launch a joint research project on a new cancer immunotherapy.
PU
10:16pU.S.J. - Açúcar E Álcool S.A. Announces Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation
PR
10:15pSITE INTERNATIONAL : Market Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
2APPLE : Apple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscriptions
3PILBARA MINERALS LTD : PILBARA MINERALS : Stage 3 Scoping Study Outcomes
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
5Ackman's fund zooms ahead as he casts himself as corporate helpmate

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.