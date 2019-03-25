Site International : Market Update

26 March 2019

Market Update

The Directors of Site Group International Limited ("Site", ASX:SIT) wish to advise that Mr Mike Wallace has been appointed as CEO of the Registered Training Organisation (RTO) of wholly owned subsidiary Site Skills Group Pty Ltd, replacing Mr Vern Wills.

The change reflects the transition which has been occurring for a number of months with Mr Wallace handling day to day operations for the RTO and Mr Wills, in his group role, concentrating on the international operations including the growth and utilisation options of the group's international assets as previously announced.

As part of the transition, Mr Wills will step down as the sole director of the subsidiary company and be replaced by the current Chairman, Mr Peter Jones.

