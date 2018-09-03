Site International : New Training Agreement

3 September 2018

Site signs another PTTEP training agreement

The Directors of Site Group International Limited ("Site", ASX: SIT) are pleased to announce the award by PTTEP (Thailand's National Oil Company), for the delivery of SGI energy division's 12 month Competence Based Junior Technician Development Programme. The programme will be delivered at our centre in Yangon, Myanmar where we jointly manage and operate with our in-country partner, Uniteam Training. PTTEP have enrolled 31 trainees for the programme, comprising, production and mechanical junior technicians, with an award value of approx. AUD$1.8 million.

Vern Wills, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Site said "This is an important award and further emphasises our approach to support major oil and gas companies, such as PPTEP, with their local and national workforce development programmes. This award is particularly pleasing as we have just successfully completed PTTEP's group 4, comprising 44 junior technicians including production, instrument, electrical and mechanical and to roll into the development of the 5th group is a great indication of the trust and reliability we have developed with our client PTTEP."

Phil Costelloe, Chief Executive Officer of SGI Energy, said "We are delighted to be supporting PTTEP with their competence development programme. Our Safe Live Process Plant (SLPP) comprising, real process equipment, systems, centralised control room and electrical motor control centre, continues to be the central platform for the success of the training, coaching and competence development programme. The trainees are able to demonstrate their newly acquired knowledge and skills in a real work place environment, working with the client's operating and maintenance procedures including safety, emergency response, permit to work, risk assessment and safe isolations. This form of On the Job training and coaching allows the trainees to graduate from the programme with "Job Ready" status to join PTTEP's on site workforce."

--- END ---

Media and Investors

Vernon Wills Craig Dawson Managing Director and CEO CFO +61 (7) 3114 5188 +61 (7) 3114 5188 vern.wills@site.edu.au craig.dawson@site.edu.au

Principal & Registered Office: Level 4, 488 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000

t. +61 7 3114 5188 ABN: 73 003 201 910

(ASX: SIT)

www.site.edu.au

About Site

Site Group International Limited ("Site") operates several businesses specialising in the delivery of education, training and labour services. Services are delivered to government, corporate and individual clients, predominately operating in energy, mining, construction, oil and gas and industrial sectors.

Site Group International Limited is an emerging company with a strategic business model pursuing earnings-accretive growth based on previous acquisitions along with organic growth.

Wild Geese International

Site operate a Perth based specialist Oil and Gas Competency Development and Design consultancy business unit, out of Perth, and had been operating for ~15 years prior to joining Site.

An Australian Registered Training Organisation, Wild Geese have integrated in to Site's broader national and international service capability.

Site Skills Training

An Australian Registered Training Organisation, Site Skills Training delivers Accredited and Non-Accredited High Risk Licence, Health and Safety and industry programs extensively throughout Australia and internationally. Site deliver ~25,000 short course programs in Australia each year including delivery of Apprenticeships and Traineeships, and VET in Schools programs.

Site Institute

Site Institute is an Australian Registered Training Organisation and International CRICOS education provider. Site Institute has students studying in Australia from countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and South Korea, with additional networks being established in other countries.

Site Online

Site established an online learning, learning software and platform development business. Site Online services and hosts Site's learning, student and competency management systems across its businesses, develops online learning programs, and converts existing learning content in to online programs.

Site Online is also established to service requirements of clients including those of other business units.

Site Group International Pte Ltd

The Site Group International business division builds immersive training environments for the purposes of undertaking competency development, specifically the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning of Safe Live Process Plant environments.

SGI is based in Singapore and Malaysia and services predominately oil and gas industry clients throughout the world, utilising industry best practice and international standards for the development of competency frameworks and implementation of training programs.

TESOL Asia

TESOL Asia is a training and industry focussed organisation for Teachers in the English as a Second Language (ESL) sector. It provides access to training, consulting, industry conferences and academic journals around the world.

Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) focusses on bringing English language acquisition academics together with professional teachers to support and develop the industry globally.