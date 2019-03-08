Site International : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B

ASX RELEASE

08 March 2019

Section 708A Notice - Share Issue

The Company hereby provides notice to the ASX for the purpose of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that it has issued 7,700,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the Company, per the attached Appendix 3B.

The Company states pursuant to the provisions of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act that:

 the Securities were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

 this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;

 as at the date of this notice, it has complied with the relevant provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

 as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information, as that term is defined in Sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

Site Group International LimitedABN 73 003 201 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Ordinary Shares

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 7,700,000 Ordinary Shares

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

7,700,000 Ordinary Shares, subject to voluntary escrow as follows:

• 3,850,000 until 29-Mar-19

• 3,850,000 until 29-Mar-20

• Overriding voluntary escrow until attaching loan is repaid with a loan repayment date/ expiry date of 29-Mar-22

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration YesSubject to repayment of loan at $0.04 per share

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) 7,700,000 employee loan shares issued pursuant to the Company's employee share plan

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed 22 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 Nil

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Nil

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Nil

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. 7,700,000 Ordinary shares issued under exception 9 to Listing Rule 7.2 N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Remaining Issued capacity - Rule 7.1 = 104,270,423 - Rule 7.1A = 69,513,615

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) 8 March 2019 Number +Class 677.641.154 17,495,000 695,136,154 Ordinary shares Ordinary shares, subject to voluntary escrow with various escrow dates and conditions Total Ordinary Shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 1,116,000 Partly paid shares to 1 cent.

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

N/A

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

