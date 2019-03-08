Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Site International : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:20am EST

ASX RELEASE

08 March 2019

Section 708A Notice - Share Issue

The Company hereby provides notice to the ASX for the purpose of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that it has issued 7,700,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the Company, per the attached Appendix 3B.

The Company states pursuant to the provisions of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act that:

  • the Securities were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

  • this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;

  • as at the date of this notice, it has complied with the relevant provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

  • as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information, as that term is defined in Sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

For and on behalf of the Board

Craig Dawson

Company Secretary

--- END ---

Media and Investors

Vernon Wills

Craig Dawson

Managing Director and CEO

CFO

+61 (7) 3114 5188

+61 (7) 3114 5188

vern.wills@site.edu.au

craig.dawson@site.edu.au

Principal & Registered Office: Level 4, 488 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000

t. +61 7 3114 5188 ABN: 73 003 201 910

(ASX: SIT)

www.site.edu.au

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Site Group International LimitedABN 73 003 201 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Ordinary Shares

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    7,700,000 Ordinary Shares

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

7,700,000 Ordinary Shares, subject to voluntary escrow as follows:

  • 3,850,000 until 29-Mar-19

  • 3,850,000 until 29-Mar-20

  • Overriding voluntary escrow until attaching loan is repaid with a loan repayment date/ expiry date of 29-Mar-22

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    YesSubject to repayment of loan at $0.04 per share

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    7,700,000 employee loan shares issued pursuant to the Company's employee share plan

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    22 November 2018

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    Nil

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    Nil

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    7,700,000 Ordinary shares issued under exception 9 to Listing Rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    Remaining Issued capacity

    - Rule 7.1 = 104,270,423 - Rule 7.1A = 69,513,615

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer

    to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For

    example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue

    must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix

    7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

    8 March 2019

    Number

    +Class

    677.641.154 17,495,000

    695,136,154

    Ordinary shares

    Ordinary shares, subject to voluntary escrow with various escrow dates and conditions Total Ordinary Shares

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    1,116,000

    Partly paid shares to 1 cent.

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security holder approval required?

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

  • 15 +Record date to determine entitlements

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements

    are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Disclaimer

Site Group International Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 10:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aCASS INFORMATION : PayLease and Cass Information Systems Partner to Broaden Utility Expense Management and Resident Billing Services for Multifamily Companies
AQ
05:31aEUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:31aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Announces Record Trading in TTF Natural Gas and JKM LNG (Platts) Contracts
BU
05:28aSP A/S : Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
AQ
05:26aTIANQI LITHIUM : China's Tianqi Lithium to name 'fair, responsible' directors for SQM board
RE
05:26aWEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : opens new digital technology center in Bengaluru
AQ
05:26aVARUN BEVERAGES : begins trial production at greenfield facility in Punjab
AQ
05:25aSKY : Mobile launches unlimited streaming with Watch
PU
05:25aORKLA ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
AQ
05:25aAIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : Update on Enforcement of Pledge over Shares in I.P.S.B.V.
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : February 2019 traffic
5INTERSERVE PLC : INTERSERVE : Big shareholder backs Interserve before deal vote

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.