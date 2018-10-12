SiteOne Landscape Supply : Women in the Green Industry

October 11-14, 2018
2018 SiteOne Women in the Green Industry Event: Powered by Happy
Back for the 23rd year and better than ever! Don't miss this opportunity to improve your work-life balance, enhance your effectiveness and act on your goals all while networking with female leaders and peers from across the industry in historic Savannah, GA. Get the product knowledge, business training, tools, and inspiration to continue growing.
KEYNOTES AND WORKSHOPS
Irrigation and landscape training with some of the best industry technology
Activating your personal and professional goals with a vision board workshop
Recruiting, engaging and retaining top industry talent
Keeping customers coming back season after season
Creating passionate employees with the passion pyramid
