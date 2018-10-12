Log in
SiteOne Landscape Supply : Women in the Green Industry

10/12/2018 | 10:13am CEST

October 11-14, 2018

2018 SiteOne Women in the Green Industry Event: Powered by Happy

Back for the 23rd year and better than ever! Don't miss this opportunity to improve your work-life balance, enhance your effectiveness and act on your goals all while networking with female leaders and peers from across the industry in historic Savannah, GA. Get the product knowledge, business training, tools, and inspiration to continue growing.

KEYNOTES AND WORKSHOPS

  • Irrigation and landscape training with some of the best industry technology
  • Activating your personal and professional goals with a vision board workshop
  • Recruiting, engaging and retaining top industry talent
  • Keeping customers coming back season after season
  • Creating passionate employees with the passion pyramid

Disclaimer

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:12:07 UTC
