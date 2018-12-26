Log in
Sitting on the best view of the Shanghai InterContinental Hotel, unveiling the mysteries of this Deep Pit Secret Land

12/26/2018 | 08:30am CET

On December 18th, 2018, Shanghai Dream City Theme Park Carnival and the opening ceremony for Shanghai Public Welfare was launched in its first phase of Shanghai Dream City Theme Park (Deep Pit Secret Land) at the foot of Sheshan Hill. At present, the Deep Pit Secret Land has been officially open for business.

The Shanghai InterContinental Hotel is the first natural ecological hotel built in a quarry pit in the world. It is a comprehensive theme park invested in by the Shimao Group in Shanghai. The theme park has the best view of the hotel, is designed to create a new places to visit for parents and kids, which are both a happy carnival and a new landscape experience.

As the first phase of Shanghai Dream City Theme Park project, the most eye-catching experience project of Deep Pit Secret Land is the glass-bottomed walkway that can overlook the Shanghai InterContinental Hotel. The glass-bottomed walkway is the first in Shanghai to be built on the edge of a cliff and allows visitors to feel the sensation of floating between pools of water and the cliff.

The upcoming zip line will let guests experience the excitement of crossing a deep pit. In addition, the 360 degree exciting and thrilling cliff pendulum, elf tree house, desert archaeology section, dream water area, insect world, and other projects will attract tourists from home and abroad with an immersive and interesting experience. In the future, the theme park will cooperate with the international IP Smurfs in the second phase of research and development. They aim to create a happy harbor of education and fun by connecting the theme park, growth, and family.

Shanghai Dream City adds new product experiences brought by international IP, brings new product experience world landmarks and public welfare projects. This creates a unique benchmark project in the competitive cultural tourism market environment in Shanghai will bring a brand-new theme park experience to domestic and foreign tourists, boost the diversified development of Sheshan international tourism, and become a new business card for the construction and development of Shanghai’s cultural tourism and public welfare.


© Business Wire 2018
