Sitting on the best view of the Shanghai InterContinental Hotel, unveiling the mysteries of this Deep Pit Secret Land

On December 18th, 2018, Shanghai Dream City Theme Park
Carnival and the opening ceremony for Shanghai Public Welfare was
launched in its first phase of Shanghai Dream City Theme Park (Deep Pit
Secret Land) at the foot of Sheshan Hill. At present, the Deep Pit
Secret Land has been officially open for business.
The Shanghai InterContinental Hotel is the first natural ecological
hotel built in a quarry pit in the world. It is a comprehensive theme
park invested in by the Shimao Group in Shanghai. The theme park has the
best view of the hotel, is designed to create a new places to visit for
parents and kids, which are both a happy carnival and a new landscape
experience.
As the first phase of Shanghai Dream City Theme Park project, the most
eye-catching experience project of Deep Pit Secret Land is the
glass-bottomed walkway that can overlook the Shanghai InterContinental
Hotel. The glass-bottomed walkway is the first in Shanghai to be built
on the edge of a cliff and allows visitors to feel the sensation of
floating between pools of water and the cliff.
The upcoming zip line will let guests experience the excitement of
crossing a deep pit. In addition, the 360 degree exciting and thrilling
cliff pendulum, elf tree house, desert archaeology section, dream water
area, insect world, and other projects will attract tourists from home
and abroad with an immersive and interesting experience. In the future,
the theme park will cooperate with the international IP Smurfs in the
second phase of research and development. They aim to create a happy
harbor of education and fun by connecting the theme park, growth, and
family.
Shanghai Dream City adds new product experiences brought by
international IP, brings new product experience world landmarks and
public welfare projects. This creates a unique benchmark project in the
competitive cultural tourism market environment in Shanghai will bring a
brand-new theme park experience to domestic and foreign tourists, boost
the diversified development of Sheshan international tourism, and become
a new business card for the construction and development of Shanghai’s
cultural tourism and public welfare.
