Six Guidehouse Professionals Named to Association of Government Accountants (AGA) DC Chapter Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, announced today that six of the firm's distinguished professionals have been selected for representation on the Association of Government Accountants (AGA) DC Chapter Board of Directors for the 2019‐2020 Program Year.

The Washington DC Chapter of AGA serves professionals in the government financial management community by providing quality continuing professional education, fostering professional development and certification, and supporting standards and research to advance government accountability.

Guidehouse representation on the Board includes:

Caitlin McGurn , Partner at Guidehouse serves as Director of Education;

Crystal Wolf, Director at Guidehouse and David Baskin, Manager at Guidehouse serve as the Co-Directors of Member Services;

Lal Harter, Manager at Guidehouse serves as the Director of the Strategy Committee;

Johnny R. Amin, Senior Associate at Guidehouse serves as a Director of Membership; and

Alex Yow, Senior Associate at Guidehouse serves in the role of Webmaster for the chapter.

"We are immensely proud to have such a strong presence on this prominent Board to address the issues and challenges facing government financial managers," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "The AGA DC Chapter Board of Directors is led by principles of accountability and transparency, which are also paramount to our culture at Guidehouse."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading provider of management, technology, and risk consulting services to the public and commercial markets. We help our clients solve their toughest challenges through the co-creation of scalable, innovative solutions to prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 1,800 professionals in over 20 locations. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company and led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

