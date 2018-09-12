Six Outstanding Youth Heroes Receive Scholarships

Alaska Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska Announce 2018 Summer of Heroes Honorees

As part of its Summer of Heroes program, Alaska Communications is proud to celebrate six youth doing outstanding work in their local communities. Five youth heroes at large and one youth hero from the company’s employee program will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship for their efforts. Additionally, as part of the program, Alaska Communications donated $15,000 to Boys & Girls Club – Alaska to further support youth development in the state.

Summer of Heroes is a partnership program between Alaska Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska to support youth development programs and honor young Alaskans who are making positive contributions in their communities.

The six youth heroes, ranging in age from nine to 18, hail from Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, North Pole and Palmer. Biographies of each Summer of Heroes scholarship recipient and an overview of their outstanding community work is available at https://www.alaskacommunications.com/About/Heroes. The youth will be recognized at local leadership meetings in their respective communities. The public is encouraged to attend.

September 18 at 7 p.m., Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly will recognize Aubrey Virgin.

September 24 at 5:30 p.m., Anchorage School Board will recognize Ashley Perry and Olivia Skelton.

October 11 at 6 p.m., Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will recognize Allison Cline and Jenelle Brooke.

December 17 at 7 p.m., Juneau Assembly will recognize Bergen Davis.

“At Alaska Communications, we believe in the importance of supporting Alaska’s future leaders,” said President & CEO Anand Vadapalli. “Together with Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska, we’re proud to celebrate these outstanding young men and women. We’re excited to see what their future holds and are proud to be part of their journey.”

“At Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska, we hope to inspire young people to find ways they can positively impact the lives of those around them,” said Alana Humphrey, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska. “This year’s six youth heroes have donated their time, and in some cases their hard-earned money, to help their communities. We are thrilled to join Alaska Communications in recognizing their efforts.”

On Saturday, Sept. 8, Kathleen Redmond, Alaska Communications’ Director of Sales and Service for the Business Market, presented a $15,000 check to Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska. This donation will help support the clubs’ programs and expand the organization’s capacity to positively impact the lives of young people in Alaska.

Learn more about Alaska Communications’ work in the community and the Summer of Heroes program at www.alaskacommunciations.com/summerofheroes.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska

Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska has 26 sites statewide, which offer programs before and after school and during school breaks for youth and teens, 7-18 years old, as well as athletics and licensed childcare programs. Mission is fulfilled through guidance-oriented character development activities conducted in safe, warm and fun environments by trained, professional staff. Key programs emphasize academic success, good character & leadership, healthy lifestyles, the arts, sports, fitness and recreation. Learn more about programs and activities offered by Boys & Girls Clubs - Alaska at www.bgcalaska.org or 907-248-5437.

