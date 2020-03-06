Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Six Rivers' Little Jones Creek project receives Joint Chiefs' funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 06:48pm EST

GASQUET, Calif., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Jones Creek Project, on the Six Rivers National Forest's Gasquet Ranger District/Smith River National Recreation Area and neighboring private lands, is among 16 new projects selected for funding under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Joint Chiefs' Landscape Restoration Partnership. The partnership invests in restoration and conservation at the landscape scale, focusing on areas where public forests and grasslands intersect with privately owned lands.

Developed in collaboration with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Smith River Collaborative (SRC), the 8,700-acre Little Jones Creek Project area will receive $697,000 in fiscal year 2020 to complete a network of strategically placed fuelbreaks on public and private land to help protect isolated rural communities from catastrophic wildfire.

The funding will specifically be used to treat 379 acres of fuels reduction on federal land (Little Jones Creek Project) and 908 acres of fuels reduction on private land (Washington Flat wildland-urban interface (WUI) area).

Gerry Hemmingsen, Chair of the Del Norte County Board of Supervisors and Co-Chair of the SRC, said, "We are extremely pleased to see this funding for strategic fuelbreaks across public and adjacent private land in the Washington Flat area, a WUI community. We're especially grateful to our Forest Service partners for their leadership and support on the project and the Joint Chiefs' grant application."

"The Little Jones Creek Joint Chiefs' initiative is a timely effort, that expands NRCS conservation investments on California's public and private forest lands," said NRCS State Conservationist Carlos Suarez. "The funding will enable private property owners to play a major role in this conservation effort to improve the health and resiliency of the forest and watershed landscapes."

According to Gasquet District Ranger Jeff Marszal, "Being awarded Joint Chiefs' funding illustrates the power of shared stewardship and collaboration. The NRA is grateful to have such strong community and partnership support." He added, "Implementing the Little Jones Creek Project is a critically important step towards meeting our goal of enhancing community protection and ecological resilience."

For more information visit https://go.usa.gov/xdAcb.

U.S. Forest Service
Six Rivers National Forest
www.fs.usda.gov/srnf  

Natural Resource Conservation Service
California State Office
www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/ca/home/

Facebook / Twitter: SixRiversNF
NRCSCalifornia

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/six-rivers-little-jones-creek-project-receives-joint-chiefs-funding-301019298.html

SOURCE USDA - Natural Resources Conservation Service


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:57pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Considers Compensating Drivers Affected by Coronavirus
DJ
07:51pDOLE FRESH VEGETABLES, INC. : Announces Voluntary Limited Recall of H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit Due to Undeclared Allergens
BU
07:45pAvista receives Commission order regarding 2015 general rate cases
GL
07:40pTransCanna Announces Board Appointment and Grant of Incentive Stock Options and Debt Settlement in Place of LTIP Awards
NE
07:39pEXTRAHOP : Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2020
BU
07:31pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aaron's Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 28
BU
07:31pHypercar Market 2020-2024|Increase in Racing Events to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:31pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Crown Castle International Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 27
BU
07:27pBARCLAYS UPDATES ANNOUNCEMENT OF REVERSE SPLIT OF THE IPATH US TREASURY 10-YEAR BEAR ETN (TICKER : DTYS), iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN (Ticker: DLBS) and Barclays Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN (Ticker: TAPR)
BU
07:25pUnigold Announces Management Change and Grants Stock Options
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group