Six Ways to a Healthy Heart According to Mache Seibel, MD

According to American
Heart Association’s 2018 statistics, cardiovascular disease accounts
for nearly 836,546 deaths in the U.S. That’s about one of every three
deaths, and about 92.1 million American adults are living with some form
of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke.
“Some of this rise in heart disease may be attributed to the stricter
guidelines defining high blood pressure, which the American Heart
Association began enforcing in 2017 along with the American College of
Cardiology,” says Mache
Seibel, MD.
But other reasons that we can change to lower risk include:
-
A sedentary life style including prolonged sitting in cars, in
front of TVs and computers, and not enough exercise can increase your
risk. Ideally, you need 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise
three to five times a week. Try to get five minutes of movement every
hour or get a standing desk and walk 10,000 steps a day.
-
Stress – Government shutdowns, hurricanes and freezing
temperatures, political differences, economic uncertainty, and so much
more make stress a significant part of almost everyone's life. Over
long periods of time, the added stress hormones strain the heart.
-
Sleep difficulties – Poor sleep not only makes you tired, it
silently increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes, a deadly
combination.
-
Sugar – Americans now eat almost their weight in sugar every
year, contributing to obesity, heart disease and even Alzheimer’s.
What's harming you may be on your plate.
-
Smoking – Quitting smoking may be the most immediate health
benefit you can give yourself.
-
Suffering Silently – For women entering menopause, fear of
estrogen and hormone therapy has resulted in 80% fewer women taking
hormones today than in 2002. And that has been accompanied by an
increased risk of heart disease and premature death in women. The
Estrogen Fix explains how women who take estrogen at the right
time live longer than those who don't and have a lower risk of heart
disease.
A warning, however, from the latest 2019
study shows HRT tablets are associated with increased blood clot
risk—but not patches, creams, or gels. Hot flashes during menopause
are not just about quality of life but may also be linked to the risk of
heart issues, making it even more important to combat them.
Hormone therapy in the form of transdermal (through the skin) estrogen
gel like Divigel
has been found to be the best and safest way to reduce hot flashes
because, unlike estrogen pills, transdermal estrogen appears not to
increase blood clotting. Women who are pregnant or nursing, cancer
patients, and menopausal women avoiding hormone therapy or those who are
on HT but still experiencing vaginal dryness can find estrogen-free
relief with over the counter options such as Replens
Moisturizer, which promotes the healing of the vaginal tissues and
naturally restores moisture.
“You owe it to yourself to figure it out, so you don't have to tough it
out,” adds Seibel.
