Sixgill Feeds Unmatched Threat Intelligence Into Splunk Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixgill , a leading cyber threat intelligence company, today announced that users of Splunk, the Data-for-Everything™ platform, will have access to Sixgill's Darkfeed™, the company's automated stream of indicators of compromise. By leveraging Darkfeed in Splunk's analytics-driven SIEM, enterprises gain contextual and actionable insights in real-time to enhance security and proactively protect against threats.

"Manual threat intelligence can take days, while criminals operate by the hour. Darkfeed delivers automated insights in real-time so security teams can react instantly and stay ahead of threats," said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Sixgill. "It gives unmatched intelligence for maximum performance, and delivers added value through frictionless integration with Splunk."

For users of the Splunk Enterprise Security Platform, the integration leverages Sixgill's power to supercharge threat research and incident response with access to real-time threat intelligence. Using Darkfeed, security teams receive early warnings of new malware threats, hunt for malicious indicators of compromise on corporate networks, better understand trends in the criminal underground and block items that threaten their organizations.

Darkfeed is an intelligence stream of malicious indicators of compromise (IOCs). It notifies customers whenever one of the indicators, including domains, URLs, hashes, and IP addresses, is mentioned on the dark web. Darkfeed relies on Sixgill's vast collection of deep and dark web sources, and it provides unique and advanced warnings about new cyberthreats. It is automated, meaning that IOCs are extracted and delivered in real-time, and it is actionable, meaning that its consumers will be able to receive and block items that threaten their organizations.

About Sixgill

Sixgill's fully automated threat intelligence solution helps organizations protect their critical assets, reduce fraud and data breaches, protect their brand, and minimize attack surface. Sixgill's investigative portal empowers security teams with contextual and actionable alerts as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich intelligence feeds such as Darkfeed™ harness Sixgill's unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and deliver real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems to help proactively block threats. Current customers include global 2000 enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, governments and law enforcement entities.

To learn more, visit www.cybersixgill.com and follow us on Twitter: @cybersixgill and LinkedIn .

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

