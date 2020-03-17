Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sixgill Introduces Darkfeed: Real-Time, Actionable Dark Web Indicators of Compromise Delivered to Any Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Automated stream of cyber threat intelligence from deep, dark, and clear web sources integrates directly into a broad range of security solutions

Sixgill, a leading cyber threat intelligence company, now makes it possible to integrate its actionable intelligence into any security platform with its new product - Darkfeed™. Darkfeed is a blacklist of malicious indicators of compromise, including domains, file hashes, and IP addresses, extracted from Sixgill’s real-time collection of deep, dark and surface web intelligence. Structured in STIX format, Darkfeed seamlessly integrates into SIEM, SOAR, or any other security platform, resulting in the ability to better anticipate attacks and proactively protect their organizations.

“For the first time, our automated deep and dark web intelligence is accessible to more organizations. They can leverage unparalleled threat intelligence by integrating it directly into their existing security framework,” said Sharon Wagner, CEO, Sixgill. “Darkfeed is the best security teams’ best-kept secret: it has the most advanced, contextual warnings, so they know about new malware the minute it’s posted, and about cyber threats, before they actually happen. Darkfeed allows security officials to keep their finger on the pulse of the underground.”

Security teams can automatically integrate Darkfeed into their existing security infrastructure. This machine-to-machine setup requires no human involvement to block the threats.

Furthermore, Darkfeed provides early warning of new and otherwise undetected malware threats, allowing security teams to bolster their organization's defenses, hunt for threats inside their networks, and enabling them to better-understand emerging malware trends, tactics, techniques, and procedures.

With the launch of Darkfeed, Sixgill announces the introduction of a daily news update, Darker Things, which features interesting and obscure activities Sixgill’s analysts uncover on the dark web. In order to educate and build awareness, Darker Things will be available to communities and industries at large. Sign-up here to receive Darker Things.

About Sixgill
Sixgill is a fully automated cyber threat intelligence solution suite that helps organizations protect their critical assets, reduce fraud and data breaches, protect their brand and ultimately minimize attack surface. The platform empowers security teams with contextual and actionable insights as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich data feeds such as Darkfeed™ harness Sixgill’s unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and delivers real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems to help proactively block threats. Current customers include global 2000 enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, governments and law enforcement entities.

To learn more, visit www.darkfeed.com and follow us on Twitter: @cybersixgill and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pCYBERCRIMINALS LOVE COVID-19 : Here's how to stay cyber-secure
AQ
12:12pDBUB GROUP, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:11pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Behalf of Investors
BU
12:11pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
12:11pPENN NATIONAL GAMING : to Temporarily Suspend Operations at Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs in Iowa
BU
12:11pSRN ANNOUNCES &LDQUO;CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC : An SRN News Special Report”
BU
12:10pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Gem_ireland - morgan stanley finance llc
PU
12:10pFRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Update from Frontier about the COVID-19 Situation
PU
12:10pGENERAL MOLY : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
12:10pOPEC daily basket price stood at $30.63 a barrel Monday, 16 March 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 per barrel as recession fears weigh
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4Oil plunge sets off search for tanks on land and at sea
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group