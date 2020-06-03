Sixpoint Announces Promotion of Rich Siegel to Director, New Business Function for Alex Lorusso

Sixpoint Partners (“Sixpoint”), a leading global investment bank serving the middle-market private equity industry, today announced the promotion of Rich Siegel to Director on the firm’s Capital Solutions team. Alex Lorusso also joins the Capital Solutions team as Vice President; Alex had previously been a Vice President on the project management team of Sixpoint’s private funds business. Both announcements are effective immediately.

“Rich has been a consistent contributor to our Capital Solutions business, as well as to the firm as a whole. Rich has exceptional execution capabilities and always puts the client first in every interaction,” said Eric Zoller, Founder & Partner of Sixpoint Partners. Alex Lorusso has also joined the Capital Solutions team to strengthen its execution capabilities. “Despite the current market dynamics, we are proud of the organic development and growth of talent at Sixpoint. Alex will continue to serve our clients across the platform and brings a great level of depth and knowledge across the private equity spectrum.”

“We remain obsessively focused on fostering a strong and diverse culture and body of leadership which both Rich and Alex represent,” added Shawn Schestag, Partner and Head of Capital Solutions at Sixpoint.“We’re extremely pleased to have both Rich and Alex on the team.”

Mr. Siegel has fifteen years of experience, focused primarily on the private equity industry. He is responsible for sourcing, diligence and executing transactions across the firm with a focus on the Capital Solutions business.

“I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of my career at Sixpoint,” said Mr. Siegel. “The Sixpoint Capital Solution platform is experiencing tremendous growth, and the firm’s integrated model and ‘advisory first’ approach strongly resonates with clients seeking creative liquidity solutions.”

About Sixpoint Partners

Sixpoint Partners is a leading global investment bank focused on delivering strategic advisory and fundraising solutions for the middle-market private equity industry. The firm’s core areas of focus include (i) primary fund placement and strategic advisory, (ii) secondaries advisory and (iii) co-investment placement across a wide range of industries, strategies and geographies. Sixpoint Partners has a reputation for its direct, results-driven style and for delivering innovative solutions to complex problems in order to create long-term value for clients. Sixpoint is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Austin and London. Investment banking and other advisory activities are provided by Sixpoint Partners LLC (“Sixpoint”) a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.sixpointpartners.com.

