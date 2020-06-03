Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sixpoint Announces Promotion of Rich Siegel to Director, New Business Function for Alex Lorusso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Sixpoint Partners (“Sixpoint”), a leading global investment bank serving the middle-market private equity industry, today announced the promotion of Rich Siegel to Director on the firm’s Capital Solutions team. Alex Lorusso also joins the Capital Solutions team as Vice President; Alex had previously been a Vice President on the project management team of Sixpoint’s private funds business. Both announcements are effective immediately.

“Rich has been a consistent contributor to our Capital Solutions business, as well as to the firm as a whole. Rich has exceptional execution capabilities and always puts the client first in every interaction,” said Eric Zoller, Founder & Partner of Sixpoint Partners. Alex Lorusso has also joined the Capital Solutions team to strengthen its execution capabilities. “Despite the current market dynamics, we are proud of the organic development and growth of talent at Sixpoint. Alex will continue to serve our clients across the platform and brings a great level of depth and knowledge across the private equity spectrum.”

“We remain obsessively focused on fostering a strong and diverse culture and body of leadership which both Rich and Alex represent,” added Shawn Schestag, Partner and Head of Capital Solutions at Sixpoint.“We’re extremely pleased to have both Rich and Alex on the team.”

Mr. Siegel has fifteen years of experience, focused primarily on the private equity industry. He is responsible for sourcing, diligence and executing transactions across the firm with a focus on the Capital Solutions business.

“I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of my career at Sixpoint,” said Mr. Siegel. “The Sixpoint Capital Solution platform is experiencing tremendous growth, and the firm’s integrated model and ‘advisory first’ approach strongly resonates with clients seeking creative liquidity solutions.”

About Sixpoint Partners

Sixpoint Partners is a leading global investment bank focused on delivering strategic advisory and fundraising solutions for the middle-market private equity industry. The firm’s core areas of focus include (i) primary fund placement and strategic advisory, (ii) secondaries advisory and (iii) co-investment placement across a wide range of industries, strategies and geographies. Sixpoint Partners has a reputation for its direct, results-driven style and for delivering innovative solutions to complex problems in order to create long-term value for clients. Sixpoint is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Austin and London. Investment banking and other advisory activities are provided by Sixpoint Partners LLC (“Sixpoint”) a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.sixpointpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:48aINGENICO GROUP : PSD2 - Ingenico's new SCA Accelerator Suite speeds up compliance
GL
09:47aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:47aFRONTLINE : FRO - Announces Launching of ATM Equity Offering - Frontline
AQ
09:46aEXCLUSIVE : Trump administration set to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S., sources say
RE
09:46aARCA BIOPHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:46aOver PLN 7.4 billion paid into the state budget
PU
09:46aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Provides Quarterly Earnings Release Dates For 2021
PR
09:46aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Oil Company held its Annual General Shareholder Meeting
PU
09:46aUV LED Technology Market 2020-2024 | Ban on Mercury-Based Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:46aBig Data Trends 2020 | Quantzig Explores the Recent Advances and Trends in Big Data
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
5CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group