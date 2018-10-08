Skanska Hires New Executive Vice President Clare De Briere for Commercial Development Operations in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska, a leading provider of project development and construction services, has hired Clare De Briere as executive vice president to support the long-term growth strategy of its commercial development operations in the U.S.

In this role, De Briere, will lead the team exploring opportunities to expand Skanska's real estate development business into Los Angeles. She will be responsible for land acquisition, the development and design of new projects, tenant leasing strategy and execution of future projects.



"Since launching nearly 10 years ago, Skanska has proven it can successfully deliver high-quality, sustainable and community-focused office and multi-family developments across the country," said Rob Ward, president and CEO of Skanska USA Commercial Development. "With her local market knowledge and experience, I am confident Clare will help identify new opportunities to create a viable presence as we explore a new market."

Prior to joining Skanska, De Briere was executive vice president and chief operating officer with The Ratkovich Company. In her more than 20 years with the company, she oversaw the acquisition, entitlement, planning, development and disposition of millions of square feet of developments, including the The Hercules Campus in Playa Vista and, most recently, The Bloc in downtown Los Angeles. She is an active member of the Urban Land Institute, serving as the Chair of the Los Angeles District Council, as well as sitting on the Americas Executive Committee. She also sits on the Advisory Board for UCLA's History Department and USC's Price School's Real Estate's Advisory Board. She has been included on the Los Angeles Business Journal's Women Making a Difference list and the Real Estate – Southern California's Women of Influence list every year since 2003.



De Briere is a Los Angeles native, receiving her Masters of Real Estate Development from the University of Southern California and her bachelor's degree from UCLA.



Skanska USA Commercial Development invests in and develops customer-focused and highly sustainable office and multi-family properties in Boston, Houston, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Since 2009, Skanska has invested more than $2 billion in dozens of projects in gateway cities across the country. Skanska self-finances the majority of its projects, and serves as the construction manager. The company has developed speculative offices for such clients as Bank of America, Brooks Sports, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Tommy Bahama. Each Skanska USA Commercial Development project aims to achieve a minimum LEED® Gold certification.

