Skechers Celebrates 10th Pier to Pier Friendship Walk with $2 Million Fundraising Goal for Kids

The Skechers Foundation plans to break all donation and attendance
records on October 28th at the organization’s 10th
annual Skechers
Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, California’s largest in support of
children with special needs and education. Backed by presenting sponsor
Nickelodeon and media sponsor NBC4 Southern California, the Walk has
topped donations every year since its inception, and is expected to
continue its winning streak and surpass $2 million for the first time in
the event’s history.
“This year’s event is going to be an incredible celebration – one that
looks back on how we’ve raised more than $10 million for kids this past
decade, and aims higher with even bigger goals for the next generation,”
said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers and the Skechers
Foundation. “We started the Walk in 2009 to take action during a tough
economy when state budgets were especially tight for our children – and
thanks to the compassion of Nickelodeon, our sponsors and tens of
thousands of passionate citizens, those kids are now motivated young
adults who are making a difference.”
“At Nickelodeon we celebrate all kids, and all of the wonderful
characteristics that make them unique, which is why we are proud to
support the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk and the important work
this event will fund,” said Jennifer Tracy, senior vice president of
Partner Marketing at Nickelodeon Velocity.
The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk is a primary contributor to The
Friendship Foundation, an organization that assists children with
special needs and their families through one-on-one peer mentoring and
social recreational activities such as summer camps, outings to sporting
events and a variety of classes that include music, yoga, cooking, art
and drama. In addition to educating, inspiring and connecting children
who have special needs with their community, the Walk also helps
education foundations maintain and enhance their schools; improve
technology, science labs and libraries; revamp music programs; reduce
class sizes and protect teachers’ jobs. The Skechers Foundation’s
scholarship program also awards $100,000 annually to exceptional
students who have shown financial need and excellence in academics,
athletics and leadership.
Since its inception, the Walk has grown from approximately 1,000 people
in attendance who raised $220,000 in 2009 to more than 13,000 walkers
and participants donating $1.8 million in 2017. The event has also
amassed a team of loyal celebrities, including Sugar Ray Leonard and
Brooke Burke who are returning for the fourth and eighth time,
respectively, and sports legend Tommy Lasorda – a Skechers Pier to Pier
Friendship Walk board member who helped launch the event with Michael
Greenberg and has attended every year since its inception.
“As great as our past Walks have been, our eye is on the future,” added
Tommy Lasorda. “With more funds dedicated to children with special
needs, our schools, and scholarships for our kids, we’re only going to
reach higher and create more incredible success stories.”
The 3.4-mile Walk will begin at the Manhattan Beach Pier at 9AM, where
participants will walk to the Hermosa Beach Pier and back. To register
or make a donation, visit skechersfriendshipwalk.com
or follow SKECHERS on Facebook (facebook.com/SKECHERSFriendshipWalk)
and Twitter (twitter.com/SkechersP2PWalk).
In addition to headlining sponsor Nickelodeon and media sponsor NBC4
Southern California, the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk thanks
its sponsors that include: The Claudette & Ethan Rickett Care
Foundation, Steel Sports, Ross Stores, Moose Toys, Continental
Development, Vertra Suncare, JR 286, and more than 100 other companies
who have supported our children.
