Skedulo : Raises $28 Million in Series B Funding Round Led by M12

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skedulo , the leader in mobile workforce management, today announced the closing of a $28 million Series B funding round led by M12 , with participation from returning investors Blackbird and Costanoa Ventures , bringing the company's total fundraising to $40.5 million. As part of the financing, Priya Saiprasad , Principal of M12, will join Skedulo's Board of Directors.

"Since day one, Skedulo has been focused on helping companies overcome the significant challenges of managing their deskless workforce. This is an increasingly complex problem that impacts billions of mobile workers across millions of enterprises worldwide," says Matt Fairhurst, CEO and co-founder of Skedulo. "It's a problem that Skedulo is committed to addressing at scale – something no other solution provider has ever done. We're inspired every day by our customers who use Skedulo to engage with their workforce in new and innovative ways, from managing schedules to driving productivity."

He adds, "The way people work is changing and enterprises that capitalize on these changes through modern platforms like Skedulo will be best positioned to compete and lean into rapidly changing customer and employee expectations. We look forward to helping our customers become the next class of industry disruptors with Skedulo's transformative technology."

"Skedulo makes it easier than ever for modern businesses to manage a mobile workforce, providing customers the tools and resources needed to empower their employees on the go," said Priya Saiprasad, principal at M12. "We're excited to support the Skedulo team in its efforts to better serve customers by enhancing the way employers engage with their employees."

Skedulo plans to use the funds to increase headcount by 118 percent across its four offices, including adding 60 new employees to its Australian offices in Brisbane and Sydney.

Skedulo will continue to advance its Mastermind™ intelligence engine, a powerful solution that automates and optimizes the matching of available and qualified employees to customer needs within the context of the company's priorities. Skedulo plans to introduce new analytics features and increase the intelligence of the platform through additional machine learning capabilities.

In addition, the company will enable more integrations with enterprise systems of record, such as human resource management, financial management, electronic health records, and payroll systems. The enhancements will serve to increase workflow capabilities while delivering greater flexibility around customization and configuration.

These developments will allow Skedulo to meet the growing need for advanced mobile workforce management solutions.

More than 2.7 billion workers worldwide are deskless, comprising 80 percent of the total global workforce in almost every industry sector and segment, yet few enterprise technologies address their unique needs. By the end of 2022, the global Mobile Workforce Management category is estimated to reach a record $9 billion in revenue. The industry's evolving understanding of the needs of this rapidly expanding population of mobile workers is contributing to the market's momentum. A growing number of companies are seeking ways to intelligently schedule, dispatch and support these resources in the field, while maintaining unified, trustworthy data.

"The needs of employees who work outside the traditional office setting are becoming a central focus for many organizations as they enact digital transformation initiatives," said Raul Castanon-Martinez, Senior Analyst at 451 Research. "Organizations will require technologies that allow them to improve mobile employee engagement and productivity."

He adds, "Skedulo's mobile workforce management platform provides the flexibility that organizations need to address the complexities involved in managing and improving the productivity of a large, decentralized workforce. The company has a compelling value proposition that should appeal to organizations looking to optimize complex mobile workforce management at scale."

Skedulo's platform is comprised of a web and mobile application. For service and operations teams, Skedulo offers faster, easier scheduling and matching at a lower cost to improve customer and employee satisfaction. For mobile workers, the Skedulo mobile app is a powerful productivity solution in the palm of their hands that can help ensure they are doing their best work on every job. The result is happier customers, employees, and more efficient mobile workforce operations.

About Skedulo:

Founded in 2013, headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in Australia, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom, Skedulo has enabled over 120 companies, including Easterseals Bay Area, Achieve3000, and Area Wide Protective, to seamlessly schedule and service more than 5 million appointments around the globe. The company has secured more than $40 million in funding to date, led by M12, Costanoa Ventures, and Blackbird. For more information, please visit www.skedulo.com , or our blog , @Skedulo , Facebook and LinkedIn pages .

About M12:

As the corporate venture arm for Microsoft, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures) invests in enterprise software companies in the Series A through C funding stage with a focus on big data & analytics, business SaaS, cloud infrastructure, machine learning & artificial intelligence, productivity and security. As part of its value-add to portfolio companies, M12 offers unique access to strategic go-to-market resources and relationships globally. The Company has offices in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, London and Tel Aviv.

