Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023|Increasing Number of Skiers Globally to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 09:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the ski equipment market, and it is poised to grow by USD 104.15 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005413/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ski equipment market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ski equipment market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing number of skiers globally has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, decreasing popularity of skiing among millennials might hamper the market growth. Request a free sample report

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Ski Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Skis and Poles
  • Ski Boots
  • Ski Bindings
  • Ski Protective Gear and Others

Distribution channel

  • Specialty and Sports Shops
  • Chain Stores
  • Online

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32170

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ski equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Ski Equipment Market size
  • Ski Equipment Market trends
  • Ski Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing initiatives to increase the popularity of skiing as one of the prime reasons driving the ski equipment market growth during the next few years.

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ski equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Amer Sports Corp., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., DAHU, DECATHLON Group, Fischer Sports GmbH, Kohlberg & Co. LLC, Ober Alp Spa, Rottefella AS, Skis Rossignol SAS, and Tecnica Group Spa. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ski equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ski equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the ski equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the ski equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ski equipment market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:22pTRI TEST RESEARCH : presents New High Accuracy 3D AOI Solution
PU
09:14pOil prices slip as coronavirus concerns linger
RE
09:13pNissan CEO sees earnings, cashflow under pressure this business year
RE
09:12pValue of private health insurance must be addressed
PU
09:12pIndia's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
DJ
09:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Completes New Satellite Production Facility
BU
09:07pHITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Test marketing begins of mini excavator for civil construction use ZX60C-5A developed for Chinese market
PU
09:07pCENTAURUS METALS : 2020-02-18 Metallurgical Test Work Shows Increased Recoveries at Jaguar | 755KB
PU
09:02pHouse Republican Leader Christine Drazan Statement on New Cap and Trade Legislation
PU
09:01pSki Equipment Market 2019-2023|Increasing Number of Skiers Globally to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple unlikely to meet revenue guidance due to coronavirus impact
2LH GROUP LTD : Coronavirus could be knockout blow for Hong Kong's once-thriving tourism, retail sectors
3Oil prices slip as coronavirus concerns linger
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
5PRO MEDICUS LIMITED : PRO MEDICUS : Moving On New Revenue Streams

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group